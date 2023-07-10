What happened to Jonathan Gilbert? 3 Georgia teens arrested after egging prank ends in murder

Spalding County authorities announced on Sunday, July 9, 2023, that three Georgia teens were arrested for the murder of Jonathan Gilbert. According to Fox, the suspects have been identified as two 18-year-olds Sydney Maughon and Jeremy Munson, and 19-year-old McKenzie Davenport. The trio allegedly went to egg Gilbert's house over what was described by officers as a "lover's quarrel." However, when confronted by Gilbert, Sydney Maughon reportedly drew a pistol and killed him.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a murder investigation, the reader's discretion is advised.

The three teens involved in the incident have been charged with malice murder, battery, and criminal trespass. Maughon and Munson have also been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Since authorities believe they targeted Jonathan Gilbert together, all three have been implicated in the slaying. The case remains under police investigation.

Jonathan Gilbert was shot to death when he tried to pursue his killers who had egged his house

According to Crime Online, the incident occurred on Monday, July 3, 2023. Although authorities called it a "lover's quarrel," they were yet to describe the nature of the incident and said that the teens planned to egg Gilbert's house together. They reportedly went to the victim's home on Dobbins Mill Road.

Upon seeing the teens, Jonathan Gilbert left the home and confronted them while unarmed, and the teens ran back to their vehicle. When Gilbert kept pursuing them, Sydney Maughon drew a pistol and fatally shot him. The Sheriff's Office reported that the teens subsequently fled the scene, leaving Gilbert dead on Dobbins Mill Road.

The Sheriff's statement said that the three went to egg the victim's house and while they were doing so, he confronted them.

“The victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road. Together they bought that ticket; now together they can ride that ride,” the statement noted.

It continued:

“Because they all plotted and planned together, and traveled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led up to the murder together, they are all just as culpable as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves."

In the wake of the shooting, witnesses at the scene helped officers identify one of the teen suspects. Authorities managed to locate the phone numbers of one of the teens, before tracking down the gun and car that had been linked to the murder. Authorities did not confirm whether the teens had an argument with Jonathan Gilbert or another member of his home.

The three teenage suspects are currently being held in the Spalding County Jail. The case is in its early stages, and authorities have not released any further information regarding Jonathan Gilbert's age or occupation. A memorial service for the victim was held on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

As mentioned earlier, the investigation is currently underway.

