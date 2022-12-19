"Shameful and disgraceful": Anti-Semitic graffiti found at Walt Whitman High School, sparks outrage online 

An anti-Semitic graffiti was found at Maryland’s Walt Whitman High School on Saturday morning, December 17, creating a wave of outrage among people. The bigoted message reading “Jews Not Welcome” was spray-painted on the school's entrance sign.

The incident is the fourth anti-Semitic vandalism that has occurred in Montogomery County since August this year. Police are investigating the matter to find the vandal who wrote the hateful message. After news of the incident broke, angry netizens took to Twitter to strongly condemn the act.

Walt Whitman High School’s Principal, Robert Dodd, informed parents about the incident through a letter after it took place. He called the deed "abhorrent" and "extremely hurtful." Police were immediately notified about the graffiti after it was discovered scribbled.

Walt Whitman High School’s Principal, Robert Dodd, asked parents in the letter to talk to their kids about the act of anti-Semitic vandalism and:

“about respecting and showing acceptance to all people and demonstrating understanding of our differences. Please help them understand the impact that intolerable symbols, words, and actions have."

The anti-Semitic message on Walt Whitman High School's entrance was later removed that very day.

Government officials and common people stand in solidarity with Walt Whitman High School

Joe Yasharoff @JYash An antisemitic message is removed from the sign in front of Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda. Friday, a swastika was found on a bench at Westfield Montgomery mall. MCPD is investigating both incidents. ⁦ @mymcmedia An antisemitic message is removed from the sign in front of Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda. Friday, a swastika was found on a bench at Westfield Montgomery mall. MCPD is investigating both incidents. ⁦@mymcmedia⁩ https://t.co/r2qILBEFQi

Jewish groups, local leaders, and federal and state authorities condemned the series of similar incidents happening in the county. Montogomery County has been resolute in combatting anti-Semitism and has arranged for safety grants to places of worship as hate activities against Jews are growing nationwide. However, even after all these measures, they could not prevent vandalism in Walt Whitman High School.

Marcus Jones, Chief of Police, said that an investigator has been appointed to look for images of any potential suspects. Patrols in places of worship, schools, and community centers will be increased as decided by the police department. In his statement, the Chief wrote:

“Acts of hate and bigotry are on the rise across the country and in Montgomery County. Anti-Semitism and any forms of hate/bias are not welcome in our community. As a community, we must work together to protect the diversity that our county offers, and we need to reject anti-Semitism and hatred of any kind.”

StopAntisemitism @StopAntisemites “Jews not welcome” found spray painted onto a high school sign today.



Council members of Montogomery County expressed their disgust and anger with another display of communal hate hurled at the Jewish community. They stated that the country continues to experience a deeply disturbing and concerning rise in anti-Semitism. The members called out to everyone and asked them to join hands to stand against and denounce these hate crimes.

Senator Chris Van Hollen and governor-elect Wes Moore strongly criticized this act of vandalism and took to Twitter to call for solidarity from the people.

Rep. Jamie Raskin @RepRaskin Sickened and horrified about another episode of antisemitic vandalism in our community, at Walt Whitman High School—on Shabbat and just before Hanukkah. Sending love and solidarity to Whitman students, families, faculty and staff. Hate won’t win in MoCo. Sickened and horrified about another episode of antisemitic vandalism in our community, at Walt Whitman High School—on Shabbat and just before Hanukkah. Sending love and solidarity to Whitman students, families, faculty and staff. Hate won’t win in MoCo.

County representative Jamie Raskin also pointed to the timing of the vandalism being just before Hanukkah and on Shabbat.

Several netizens called the act despicable and disturbing. They outstretched their support and sympathy for the Jewish community as well as Walt Whitman School. One user even chastised the fact that the school is named after Walt Whitman, one of their favorite American poets, which makes the incident even more enraging for them.

Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles @CM_Sayles The latest incident of hate speech spray painted at Walt Whitman High School must be investigated and perpetrators prosecuted. This is not who we are. I stand with our community to denounce this latest demonstration of hatred, antisemitism, and bigotry against Jews. The latest incident of hate speech spray painted at Walt Whitman High School must be investigated and perpetrators prosecuted. This is not who we are. I stand with our community to denounce this latest demonstration of hatred, antisemitism, and bigotry against Jews.

rev yearwood ✊🏾 @RevYearwood @RepRaskin Both my kids graduated from Walt Whitman High School, so this saddens me to see this kind of hate. But hate won’t win, we must come together…love will triumph over hate. @RepRaskin Both my kids graduated from Walt Whitman High School, so this saddens me to see this kind of hate. But hate won’t win, we must come together…love will triumph over hate.

Leanna Hutton @leanna_hutton Rep. Jamie Raskin @RepRaskin Sickened and horrified about another episode of antisemitic vandalism in our community, at Walt Whitman High School—on Shabbat and just before Hanukkah. Sending love and solidarity to Whitman students, families, faculty and staff. Hate won’t win in MoCo. Sickened and horrified about another episode of antisemitic vandalism in our community, at Walt Whitman High School—on Shabbat and just before Hanukkah. Sending love and solidarity to Whitman students, families, faculty and staff. Hate won’t win in MoCo. I stand in solidarity with the Walt Whitman High School community. twitter.com/repraskin/stat… I stand in solidarity with the Walt Whitman High School community. twitter.com/repraskin/stat…

Senator Chris Van Hollen @ChrisVanHollen The gross display of antisemitism & bigoted graffiti found at Walt Whitman High School today has NO PLACE anywhere. Silence in the face of abominable actions like these is not an option. We must speak out loudly & support MCPD’s efforts to catch the perpetrators of this hate. The gross display of antisemitism & bigoted graffiti found at Walt Whitman High School today has NO PLACE anywhere. Silence in the face of abominable actions like these is not an option. We must speak out loudly & support MCPD’s efforts to catch the perpetrators of this hate.

Previous anti-Semitic Vandalism in Montogomery County this year

In November recently, another piece of graffiti containing a swastika and hangman figures along with the message “No mercy for Jews” was found along the North Bethesda Trail. The same graffiti was also discovered at two more places – one at Old Georgetown Road and the other at Tuckerman Lane.

American Jewish Committee @AJCGlobal We are sickened by the antisemitic graffiti found in Bethesda today.



The Jewish community will not be intimidated by these despicable messages of hate.



Our Washington, DC office is in touch with local officials and tracking the situation. We are sickened by the antisemitic graffiti found in Bethesda today.The Jewish community will not be intimidated by these despicable messages of hate. Our Washington, DC office is in touch with local officials and tracking the situation. https://t.co/hQ6f1lzFbZ

On Friday, December 16, anti-Semitic symbols were discovered on a bench at Westfield Montogomery mall’s bus stop. It was reported to the Anti-Defamation League’s regional office. Evan Glass, the County Council President, specified that the vandalized symbol was a swastika.

Back in August this year, police found several swastikas along with other anti-Semitic graffiti in three more places along North Bethesda’s Trolley Trail. An anti-Semitic poster was also spotted in Kensington.

