What did Patrick Proefriedt do? New York father arrested over fatally shooting newborn daughter with a broadhead crossbow bolt

On Monday, June 26, 26-year-old New York man Patrick Proefriedt allegedly injured his wife and killed his newborn baby daughter with a crossbow. According to the New York Post, the incident occured in the morning, in the family's Colesville home. Proefriedt's wife was holding their 3-week-old daughter, identifed as Eleanor M. Carey, at the time of the incident. Proefriedt allegedly fired a broadhead crossbow bolt towards his wife, striking the newborn in the torso before piercing through and hitting his wife in the chest.

Trigger warning: This article concerns references to a homicide, the reader's discretion is advised.

In the wake of the incident, Patrick Proefriedt was charged with several felonies inclluding second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and first-degree criminal contempt. The suspect reportedly had a history of domestic violence. He is currently under police custody, awaiting his arraignment.

The details of the hunt for Patrick Proefriedt

According to CBS, authorities first received reports of the shooting at approximately 5 a.m. Officials released a statement describing how Patrick Proefriedt quickly tried to flee the scene of the crime after his wife attempted to call 911.

The statement read:

"Proefriedt allegedly removed the bolt and attempted to stop the woman from calling 911, then fled the scene in a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck before responding deputies arrived."

Deputies and paramedics arrived at the home, where they attempted to treat the infant for her wounds. However, the 3-year-old was eventually pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

Broome County authorities tracked Patrick Proefriedt down to a wooded area almost a mile away from his home. He had reportedly surrendered to the authorities after his pickup truck got stuck in the muddy terrain.

In the aftermath of the arrest, Sheriff Fred Akshar of the Broome County Sheriff's Department commented on the incident. With Proefriedt's history of domestic violence in, he said that the authorities needed to ensure that the suspect never saw the light of day again.

Akshar said:

"Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent 3-week-old girl. I commend the quick and decisive action of our Law Enforcement division in responding to this tragedy and ensuring Mr. Proefriedt did not escape justice."

He added:

“This is one of the most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory. Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent 3-week-old girl."

Deputies noted that at the time of his arrest, Proefriedt had an 'active stay way order of protection' against him. As a result, he was legally not supposed to enter the home where the crime took place. The charge of criminal contempt was levelled against him for supposedly violating the order.

