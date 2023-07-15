Who is Craig Heuermann? Long Island murder suspect Rex Heuermann’s brother's criminal history explored

After Rex Heuermann came into the limelight for being a suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders, his brother Craig Heuermann has also been identified as being convicted of killing a New York cop. The tragic incident reportedly happened in 1988, when Craig was only 22 years old. Rex’s youngest brother, Craig, was reportedly coked up when he ended up crashing into the car driven by the cop.

The victim was identified as 51-year-old Capt. Winnion Buskey, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The younger Heuermann also landed in a hospital after the crash, after which e was arrested by cops. Craig later pleaded guilty to several charges.

He was reportedly driving under the influence when he slammed into Buskey’s car. His brother, Rex Heuermann, currently faces charges of six counts of murder in connection with the deaths of three victims whose bodies were found almost thirteen years ago.

Craig Heuermann, the youngest brother of the Gilgo Beach murder suspect, was once convicted of killing a cop in a fatal crash

A fatal car crash that took place in 1988 involved Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann’s youngest brother, Craig Heuermann. Currently a 59-year-old man, back then, Craig was reportedly driving under the influence of cocaine at a speed of over 60 miles per hour that dreadful day on a local highway when he slammed into Capt. Winnion Buskey’s vehicle.

The New York police officer was reportedly on his way to a bowling alley in Howard Beach, Queens, when the crash took place. The crash was a head-on collision that left the victim dead on the scene. At the same time, Craig sustained facial lacerations and was taken to the hospital.

Judge Frank Rossetti, who heard the case then confirmed that Craig Heuermann was “intoxicated and coked up” during the crash on the Southern State Parkway near his Massapequa Park residence. Following this, Craig pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated.

During the court proceedings, Judge Rossetti stated:

“The argument that the State should have reasonably foreseen such a driver is simple without merit. The cause of this accident was negligent driving by an intoxicated driver. The evidence showed Mr. Heuermann had a blood alcohol level of .20, twice the legal limit… and a blood cocaine level of .05 milligrams. Obviously, this was a man who should not have been driving.”

The lawsuit that was filed against Craig by the victim’s family dismissed another case that aimed to accuse city officials of being responsible and liable for the poor road conditions. However, it is unclear what sentencing Craig received.

Additional records revealed that he currently lives in South Carolina and that he moved there about 30 years ago. Craig’s prior conviction came to the limelight after his brother Rex was arrested by cops and charged on Friday, July 14, in connection to the Gilgo Beach murders.

Rex and Craig Heuermann grew up together in the same residence on First Avenue in Massapequa Park. Despite the horrific allegations and then the conviction of Craig, Rex chose to pursue his career as an architect. In 1994, he eventually bought the family home as well.