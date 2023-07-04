 What did Ryan Manigo do? Murder investigation underway after six people found dead in South Carolina house fire

On Sunday, July 2, South Carolina authorities announced that they had arrested 33-year-old Ryan Manigo for allegedly starting a house fire that killed six people and critically injured another victim. It is believed that Manigo set the building ablaze with the intention of killing its occupants.

According to CNN, at approximately 11 am on Sunday, officers from the Colleton County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a house fire on Folly Creek Lane in Green Pond, South Carolina. They discovered six deceased victims and a critically injured survivor. The survivor, whose name has not been released, was promptly airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Charges against Ryan Manigo

According to NBC News, Ryan Manigo has been charged with attempted murder in connection to the case. The local Sheriff's Office noted that Manigo may face additional charges based on the autopsy results of the victims. The suspect is currently being held at the Colleton County Detention Center.

Floriana Boardman @Floriana_TV BREAKING NEWS: The Colleton County Sheriff’s office is conducting a murder investigation after they found 6 dead and 1 in critical condition when responding to a reported house fire in the Green Pond neighborhood. BREAKING NEWS: The Colleton County Sheriff’s office is conducting a murder investigation after they found 6 dead and 1 in critical condition when responding to a reported house fire in the Green Pond neighborhood. https://t.co/6gBUEZjuUx

The authorities have not disclosed how the arson case became a murder investigation. The incident is being probed by officials from South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's Arson Unit, Crime Scene Unit, and Special Victim's Unit.

The investigation is still in its early stages. South Carolina officials have asked individuals with information about the case to leave anonymous tips that could help.

Arson cases in South Carolina

As reported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the State of South Carolina sees, on average, approximately 60 fatalities from house fires on an annual basis. In cases without fatalities, arson investigations are often driven by insurance companies that assist State prosecutors.

Drew Tripp @DrewTripp This news release from the Colleton County Sheriff's Office confirms a tip received hours ago. It's worse than we were originally led to believe.



Six people killed, a seventh critically injured in what we're told is a mass-stabbing incident with associated arson. This news release from the Colleton County Sheriff's Office confirms a tip received hours ago. It's worse than we were originally led to believe. Six people killed, a seventh critically injured in what we're told is a mass-stabbing incident with associated arson. https://t.co/rOyFuU96Jo

Arson cases vary based on the degree of damage and the number of fatalities and injuries. In a case where an individual has died or been critically injured, the suspect may face charges of first-degree arson.

A fire that has led to property damage will typically be called second or third-degree arson, based on the extent of the damage. As per South Carolina Law, the term 'damage' includes "burning, charring, blistering, scorching, smoking, singeing, discoloring, or changing the fiber or composition of" a structure.

Due to the fact that six people died in the recent South Carolina house fire, Ryan Manigo could potentially face a first-degree arson charge. Authorities have not determined a motive behind the crime yet, nor disclosed the suspect's relationship with the victims.

Poll : 0 votes