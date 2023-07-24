Stephen Termini GoFundMe raises more than $91,000 as NY father critically injured by teens in Ireland 

Stephen Termini, a 57-year-old father from Buffalo, NY, sustained life-threatening injuries after being attacked by multiple teens while on vacation in Dublin, Ireland, last week.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, July 19. Stephen Termini was walking on Dublin's stone street area when he was viciously kicked and beaten after leaving his accommodation on nearby Talbot Street.

Breaking Detectives investigating the brutal attack on American tourist Stephen Termini(photo)on Talbot Street,Dublin on Wednesday night have arrested a teenager..Mr Termini was kicked & punched in the head and suffered serious life changing injuries and remains in hospital.

A GofundMe created by Stephen Tremini’s son in the wake of the incident said that the unprovoked attack had left his father in a coma after sustaining “life-altering injuries”

The fundraiser created to render financial support for the family has raised more than $91,000, surpassing its goal of 10,000. Stephen’s son Mike Rizzuto said that the money raised will help him get to his father, who is fighting for his life in Ireland. Part of the fundraiser read:

“My father instilled the love of music I have inside of me and has been a huge support to me over the past decade. Although we may have not been the closest throughout the years he is still my father and the reason I am here today.”

Stephen Termini saved for years to visit Ireland

Aidan O’Sullivan @AidanOSulliva15

GoFundMe page for Irish-American tourist Stephen Termini badly beaten on Talbot Street, with possible loss of an eye. American hospital care costs are ferocious...

The GoFundMe created for Stephen Termini detailed the harrowing ordeal suffered by the victim, who had reportedly "saved every penny" to secure a trip to Ireland.

Stephen, who worked at a galvanizing plant, had supposedly always dreamed of visiting Ireland to trace his family lineage. The fundraiser said that Termini decided to make the trip after he lost his wife to an illness in April 2022.

A note penned by Stephen’s sister Michelle and posted on the crowdfunding page revealed that Spehen’s family, who had migrated to the US from Dublin, had lost their mother, Ann Donnelly, in 2004.

The fundraiser said that Stephen Termini, who was unable to attend his mother's funeral in Ireland, has been saving ever since to visit her final resting place.

“His mother, Ann Donnelly was from county Mayo. It's been difficult to find any trace of them from here, so he thought perhaps he could learn more in Ireland. Our mother's last request was to be buried in Ireland (2004). He was unable to attend the ceremony at the time, but longed to visit her final resting place.”

The page said that Stephen's grandfather Charles Wilson had been a painter, painting cathedrals in Dublin.

Stephen Termini is the innocent visiting American who was attacked by teenage thugs in Dublin and suffered life-changing injuries.

According to the BBC, a teenage boy was charged in connection with the attack on Sunday, July 23. The unidentified teen, who appeared before a special sitting of the Children's Court in Ireland, was remanded on bail until a hearing on Thursday, July 27.

Meanwhile, in a statement to Irish Independent, Stephen's son Mike Rizzuto said that he was overwhelmed by people's generosity on GoFundMe which has enabled his family to visit his father in Ireland.