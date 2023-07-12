 Bryan Barbosa GoFundMe raises more than $64,000 as 14-year-old killed in a hit-and-run in South River

The South River community is mourning the loss of Bryan Barbosa, a 14-year-old, who was killed after a vehicle struck his bicycle and fled the scene. Bryan Barbosa, a beloved teen from South River, was reportedly riding to a friend’s home on Friday, July 7, when a diver in a white van slammed into his bicycle. The driver then kept going without stopping to check on the 14-year-old, who was lying in the middle of the road.

The hit-and-run driver, identified as 63-year-old Michael Arena, was arrested at his borough home later on Friday after the horrific incident was caught on a neighbour's security camera. The neighbor, David Gudzak, told CBS News that he would never forget the devastating scene when he discovered the teen's lifeless body lying on the street outside his home.

"The kid slid down off the front of the van and was laying on the ground. And I saw the kid on both his forearms looking at the van."

According to My Central Jersey, the suspect was charged with aggravated manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash.

Fundraiser launched to render financial support to Bryan Barbosa's family

In the wake of the tragedy, the South River community are rallying around Bryan Barbosa’s family. A GoFundMe launched by community member Nicole Martins has raised more than $64,000 to render financial support to the teen's devastated parents as they mourn their son. The fundraiser said:

“I wanted to start a fundraiser for his family. We all are so sorry for what you and your family have to endure during this time. If we could help lessen the financial hardship so you can be home and focus on your family, that is something I would love to do for you.”

Per My Central Jersey, Bryan Barbosa, who was born in Brazil, was the only child of Ana Christina Taotoro and Luis Barbosa. Bryan reportedly moved to South River, when he was in second grade and quickly gained a reputation as a respectful, kind and affable young boy.

A parent, Dawn Guindi, whose son Julian was Bryan's best friend, described the slain teen as a pleasant young man who always engaged everyone around in a conversation. Guindi told the publication:

"He was always smiling. Always pleasant. Always polite, talkative, and respectful. Kids are kids. You know, they don't all want to talk to people's parents when they walk into the house. Bryan is one of the two kids − the only two kids that come in here and do that. They walk into the house and hug us and say, 'hello.' They say, 'Good morning.' They address us as 'mom' and 'dad.' He was that kid."

The statement was echoed by Causeway Ice Cream, which said that the teen, who loved Ice cream, was one of their favourite customers. In honour of the teen, Causeway was donating $1 from every milkshake sold from Saturday through Monday to help the family with funeral expenses.

Bryan Barbosa, who was described as a good athlete, was reportedly set to begin his freshman year at South River High School in the fall before he was tragically killed. My Central Jersey reported that funeral services for the teen were set to take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church.

In the wake of their son’s death, Bryan’s parents supposedly plan to return to Brazil sometime in the future.

