George Dobbs GoFundMe: Family launches fundraiser as dashcam video shows 710 freeway car crash that killed five people

George Dobbs, a 15-year-old teenager, was identified as one of the five people killed in a single-car crash on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach on Monday, June 26. Dobbs was named alongside 15-year-old Ariahh Slemaker as the two victims were involved in a fiery crash that killed five passengers in a black Hyundai Sonata.

In the wake of the incident, the family of the teenager George Dobbs launched a GoFundMe to raise money for his funeral expenses. The Fundraiser, which has raised over $3500, said that the 15-year-old was survived by his parents, Ana Gallardo and Carlos Flores, as well as his sister Alina and little brother Jacob. The page read:

“We woke up to the tragic news that my 15-year-old nephew George Dobbs is one of the passengers who perished in this morning's tragic accident on the 710 freeway.”

The page added:

“Any donations will help and go towards funeral expenses. Every little bit is appreciated. Please have us in your prayers. Thank you.”

Video shows the moment the car with George Dobbs crashed into barrels on the 710 freeway

Authorities said that on early Monday morning, shortly after 4 a.m., a black Hyundai Sonata with six people inside the car including George Dobbs was driving at a high speed on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach when it crashed and burst into flames.

Authorities identified George Dobbs and Ariahh Slemaker as two 15-year-olds, who were killed in the single-vehicle collision. The names of the other three victims are currently unknown as investigators are trying to determine what caused the single-vehicle crash.

While investigators are exploring the circumstances behind the crash, a Dashcam video captured by a witness in a nearby car showed the black Hyundai Sonata whizzing past the cars at warp speed before colliding into barrels that were placed on the freeway to redirect vehicles away from a barrier. The witness, identified as Tati by KTLA, said she called 911 after witnessing the car burst into flames.

“It was pretty bad. That area is pretty dark so I didn’t see much, but I did see the flames start … I was just scared.”

Authorities said that the passengers in the car, who they suspect weren’t wearing a seatbelt, were ejected from the vehicle upon impact.

The lone survivor in the crash, identified as a male adult, was taken to a hospital with major injuries. Authorities have yet to disclose the magnitude of the injuries sustained by the unidentified male or if he’s expected to survive.

Authorities citing an active investigation said that they have yet to determine if alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the California Highway Patrol shut down all northbound lanes of the freeway in the crash zone following the incident.

