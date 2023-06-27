What happened to Ariahh Slemaker and George Dobbs? Officials ID Long Beach teenagers killed in 710 freeway car crash

On the morning of Monday, June 26, five people were killed in a car accident in Long Beach. Two of the victims, both aged 15, were identified as Ariahh Slemaker and George Dobbs. Slemaker and Dobbs were involved in a one-car collision while in a Hyundai Sonata on the 710 Freeway.

The circumstances around the crash are currently under police investigation.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a fatal car accident. Readers' discretion is advised.

As the accident is still in the early stages of the investigation, the names of the three other deceased victims have not yet been released. ABC reported that there was a sixth passenger in the Hyundai Sonata who survived the incident, but was hospitalized with major injuries.

Ariahh Slemaker and George Dobbs are both from Long Beach

The initial crash was reported at approximately 4 am near the 91 freeway, as the Hyundai Sonata carrying Ariahh Slemaker and George Dobbs was involved in a one-car collision on the northbound lanes.

While authorities have not yet confirmed what happened in the moments leading up to the crash, officials believe that the Hyundai Sonata suddenly veered to the right and crashed into the attenuators or safety barrels that were set up near the freeway exit.

In the aftermath, the CHP announced a SigAlert shutting down all northbound lanes on the freeway. IBpost reported that the number 1 lane was opened at 6 am, while the rest were opened at 8:30.

Investigators determined that the vehicle, designed to seat 5 people, was seating 6. They also believe many of the passengers were not wearing seatbelts. It is unknown what speed they were driving at, at the time of the crash.

CHP officer Angela Gonzales commented on the incident:

“Our officers along, with the fire department, responded to the scene and determined this crash to be a solo crash resulting in five deceased parties."

Gonzales added:

“We ask that all witnesses to this crash come forward."

On Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office confirmed that two of the deceased victims were Ariahh Slemaker and George Dobbs, both teens from Long Beach. It is unknown whether either of the identified victims was driving at the time of the crash.

