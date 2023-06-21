Who was Mario Heslop? New Jersey star athlete killed in a three-vehicle crash in Somerset county

Authorities confirmed Mario Heslop, a 23-year-old outstanding athlete, who won several accolades as a track star in New Jersey high school, was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Somerset County on June 19, 2023.

Mario Heslop, from New Brunswick, New Jersey, who was reportedly driving a 2013 Infiniti Q50S, was heading east towards Hamilton Street in Franklin Township at about 5:30 p.m. Monday when he crossed the centerline and struck a westbound vehicle at the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue.

Pat Lanni @PatLanniNJ This 10.33 by Franklin’s Mario Heslop would have broken the state record but it was wind-aided (even though there was no gauge to say for sure). No. 2 in state history “all conditions” This 10.33 by Franklin’s Mario Heslop would have broken the state record but it was wind-aided (even though there was no gauge to say for sure). No. 2 in state history “all conditions” https://t.co/lXwQIL5u8P

The second vehicle was then reportedly hit by another car that was also heading west. Authorities said that Heslop, who was treated at the scene, was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

The driver of the second vehicle was also rushed to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the third vehicle reportedly declined treatment at the scene.

Mario Heslop who graduated from school in 2019 was considered the best high school sprinter in NJ history

Mario Heslop competing at a track race while in Franklin High School (Image via The Armory/Facebook)

Mario Heslop, a Franklin High School graduate, was described as the best high school sprinter in New Jersey history. According to Mile Split, Heslop, who graduated from high school in 2019, collected eight Meet of Champions titles and was named athlete of the year for two consecutive years by multiple NJ websites in 2018 and 2019.

In high school, Heslop, who grew up in Kingston, Jamaica, also won three state records. At the time, Heslop told NJ.Com:

"Before I leave high school, I want to make a name for myself. I want to go out there and do my best. If I could do five races I would but unfortunately for me the limit is four. I just go out there and do all of those races and give it to the best of my ability for my teammates and for myself."

He added:

“Sometimes I'll tell myself that I'm doing too much. But the more I run, the better I get. The more I give of myself, the times keep dropping and I'm proud of myself for that.”

Mario Heslop ( Image via Andrea Atkins/Twitter)

Shortly after graduation, Heslop competed in several track competitions, including running at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, North Carolina, before competing for OXY Athletics out of Georgia. Mile Split said:

“According to the World Athletics website, Heslop ran 10.12 in the 100 and 20.44 in 2022.”

Ken Margolin @AD_FTPSchools Our very own Mario Heslop wins the 100 meter dash at the Meet of Champions. Fastest Athlete in the State!! Our very own Mario Heslop wins the 100 meter dash at the Meet of Champions. Fastest Athlete in the State!! https://t.co/4OOrJbw2O4

In April 2023, Mario Heslop competed at the Kennesaw State University Invitational, where took home first place in both the 100-meter and 200-meter races.

Authorities have yet to disclose additional details about the crash, including if anyone was charged in the multi-vehicle collision. Authorities said that the case was being investigated by the Franklin Township Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team.

