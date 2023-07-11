Emily Gerding GoFundMe raises more than $95,000 as officials ID special-ed teacher killed in Robbinsdale crash

Emily Gerding, a 34-year-old mother of two, was involved in a car crash alongside her husband in Robbinsdale on Saturday, July 11, 2023. The deadly collision with a driver who allegedly ran a red light and slammed into the Minnesota couple’s minivan killed Emily and critically injured her husband, John.

In the wake of the tragedy, the couple’s family has been reeling with the devastating loss of the mother of two young daughters aged 6 and 3. They launched a GoFundMe for financial aid as they navigate through the horrific event.

Sharon Yoo @SharonKARE11

rb.gy/3ykor This is the gofundme for Emily & John Gerding, victims of a high-speed crash in Robbinsdale this weekend. Driver of the car that crashed into the Gerding's van was unlicensed (instruction permit only) & under suspicion of being under the influence. @kare11 This is the gofundme for Emily & John Gerding, victims of a high-speed crash in Robbinsdale this weekend. Driver of the car that crashed into the Gerding's van was unlicensed (instruction permit only) & under suspicion of being under the influence. @kare11rb.gy/3ykor

The fundraiser, which has raised over $95,000, said that both victims were special-education teachers at Coon Rapids Middle School. The page said that Emily, who was about to turn 35 this month, was planning her daughter's Elton John-themed third birthday party before she was killed.

The fundraiser added that Gerdings' daughters, 6-year-old Emelia and 2-year-old Eleanor, "thankfully were not in the vehicle at the time of the collision.” The page further stated:

“John and Emily (née Darmer) worked as special education teachers at a local middle school. They were about to celebrate their 7th wedding anniversary in August. Emily would have celebrated her 35th birthday later this month. She was busy planning the party for Eleanor's upcoming 3rd birthday this month as well.”

Quintin Leon Hudson arrested for the death of Emily Gerding

Emily Gerding with her two daughters and husband John (Image via tooties on Lowry/Facebook)

Detailing the incident, Robbinsdale police said that the events unfolded on Saturday night at 42nd Avenue North near Highway when an officer spotted a white Tesla going 55 mph on the 30 mph road.

The officer reportedly pursued the driver, identified as 20-year-old Quintin Leon Hudson of Minneapolis, who fled to avoid the traffic ticket. During the chase, the suspect drove at a very high speed between 70 and 90 mph, ran a red light, and crashed into John and Emily Gerding's minivan at 36th Avenue North.

Emily Gerding, who was driving the minivan, was reportedly taken to North Memorial Health, where she later died. Per the fundraiser, Gerding's husband John, who was also transported to the same hospital in critical condition with significant injuries, was in a medically-induced coma.

The suspect, who was hospitalized with noncritical injuries, remained in the hospital as of Monday. He is under arrest on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs during the Robbinsdale crash.

Paul Blume @PaulBlume_FOX9 "WE WILL MISS HER FOREVER": Must watch as Emily Gerding's mom reacts to deadly weekend crash in Robbinsdale. Fleeing driver, speeding up to 90mph, killed Gerding & critically injured her husband in violent collision. Couple has 2 young kids. @FOX9 for latest on investigation. "WE WILL MISS HER FOREVER": Must watch as Emily Gerding's mom reacts to deadly weekend crash in Robbinsdale. Fleeing driver, speeding up to 90mph, killed Gerding & critically injured her husband in violent collision. Couple has 2 young kids. @FOX9 for latest on investigation. https://t.co/tmmocxlyx9

Per the Star Tribune, officers reportedly obtained a warrant on Sunday to test Quintin Leon Hudson's blood alcohol level and concluded that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the crash.

On Monday, authorities reportedly seized $4,000 in cash from Hudson and several items, including multiple bank checks, credit cards, cell phones, and a fraudulent identification card that indicated the suspect was involved in identity fraud.

The Tesla involved in the crash reportedly did not belong to the suspect, but was loaned by a friend.

Poll : 0 votes