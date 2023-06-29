Darell Preston GoFundMe raises over $56,000 as disturbing video shows Portland food truck owner brutally beaten in an alleged racist attack

In a potentially racially motivated incident, Darell Preston, the Black owner of LoRell’s Chicken Shack in Portland, Oregon, was savagely attacked by a White assailant while allegedly screaming the N-word. The alleged unprovoked attack that occurred on June 15, 2023, was captured by a witness standing across the street. The footage showed Darell Presto, outside his food truck being brutally stomped and punched by a white man.

In the wake of the attack, Darell Preston’s brother-in-law set up a GoFundMe to render financial support to LoRell’s Chicken Shack owner, who was left mentally demoralized and physically incapacitated after the racially motivated hate crime.

Ben Crump @AttorneyCrump A Black man in Portland, OR, was attacked in broad daylight by a white man on the street. Isn’t this horrendous?! A Black man in Portland, OR, was attacked in broad daylight by a white man on the street. Isn’t this horrendous?! https://t.co/GcZmep9n1f

The fundraiser said that on June 15, Darell Preston was standing outside his food truck in Foster Road, Portland, Oregon, when the attacker leapt on him and repeatedly punched the victim as he tried to ward off the unprovoked attack. The footage of the incident was captured by a bystander and shared by civil rights lawyer Ben Crump on Twitter. The clip showed a White man in a black jacket and shorts beating and stomping a Black man to the ground.

The incident occurred in broad daylight as cars whizzed by the road honking while the assailant continued to viciously beat the victim. Shortly after, the man in the jacket nonchalantly walks away with his hand in his pocket.

bhushu @snoozebhutan An innocent man in Portland OR was brutally attacked and fighting for his life because of the color of his skin ! Horrific. Fundraiser for Darell Preston by Marc McDonald : Donate to help LoRell’s Chicken Shack owner gofund.me/f9b065a7 An innocent man in Portland OR was brutally attacked and fighting for his life because of the color of his skin ! Horrific. Fundraiser for Darell Preston by Marc McDonald : Donate to help LoRell’s Chicken Shack owner gofund.me/f9b065a7

The fundraiser said that the attack has left Darell Preston unable to work after sustaining multiple injuries, including a broken nose, fractured face, and lacerations to his eyes and mouth. The fundraiser, which has raised over $56,000, surpassing its target amount of 10,000, said that the funds will go toward paying his medical bills and getting some legal representation for the victim.

“Darell is a local community business owner known for his phenomenal Chicago-style chicken, his big heart, and his even bigger smile. Due to this attack, he will be unable to work his cart causing an obvious financial burden on himself and our family.”

Darell Preston's lawyer slams Portland police over insufficient response to the incident

Darell Preston (Image via GoFundMe)

Two weeks after Darell Preston was viciously attacked outside the LoRell’s Chicken Shack, his lawyer in a statement to Daily Beast slammed the law enforcement’s response to the horrific incident. Preston’s family attorney Alicia LeDuc Montgomery said that the responding officers did not call an ambulance or provide medical care to Preston, who was forced to take himself to a hospital.

“Mr. Preston suffered severe facial injuries,” Montgomery said. “Portland police arrived on the scene but to the family’s knowledge, did not call an ambulance or provide medical care to Mr Preston. Mr Preston was driven to the hospital by [his wife] Mrs Preston with his face wrapped in a shirt.”

However, a police spokesperson told Oregon Live that when officers arrived on the scene, first responders told them that the victim had left the area. Shortly after locating the victim, a seemingly shaken Preston declined to come out of his locked food truck, prompting officers to leave the scene.

Image of the unidentified assailant via Screengrab/SportsKeeda

Defending the move, Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Kevin Allen told The Daily Beast Preston, who allegedly appeared to be responsive and able to make medical decisions, declined treatment.

“It would not have been appropriate for the officer to override the patient’s wishes.”

Meanwhile, police, who have deemed the incident a racially motivated hate crime, have yet to make any arrest despite the video having captured the image of the assailant. Allen declined to provide further details citing an active investigation.

