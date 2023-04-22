 Justice for Kon Maiwan GoFundMe raises more than $6,800 after viral video sparks outrage online 

A video of a black man, Kon Maiwan, being arrested after confronting white police officers in Maine has sparked outrage on social media. The confrontation transpired after Koi Maiwan allegedly spotted the officers gratuitously following him home. The video of the incident, which has been viewed more than half a million times, was released on April 19, 2023.

It was recorded by Kon Maiwan following his encounter with a white police officer, who allegedly started following him home without probable cause.

Disclaimer: The article below contains mentions of alleged racism and violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

The clip, which began with Maiwan confronting the officer for stalking him home, culminated with the former’s arrest for disorderly conduct after he called the officer out for alleged racial profiling. In the wake of the incident, a Justice for Kon GoFundMe was created by a local organization to render financial support to Kon Maiwan following his arrest.

Hamdia Ahmed @hamdia_ahmed gofund.me/0574d5d7



A fundraiser was just created for him by a local organization. They have been working with him.



Show your support. They are a trustworthy black lead group. The funds are needed for transportation because he doesn’t have a vehicle A fundraiser was just created for him by a local organization. They have been working with him.Show your support. They are a trustworthy black lead group. The funds are needed for transportation because he doesn’t have a vehicle gofund.me/0574d5d7 A fundraiser was just created for him by a local organization. They have been working with him. Show your support. They are a trustworthy black lead group. The funds are needed for transportation because he doesn’t have a vehicle

The fundraiser, which has raised more than $6800 said that Kon Maiwan, who “was racially profiled by the Lewiston, Maine Police Department,” was allegedly pepper-sprayed after the officer chased him down and arrested him at the scene.

Kon Maiwan was put on suicide watch following his arrest

Partially detailing the incident, the fundraiser said that Kon Maiwan, a teacher at a local school, was walking home when two officers decided to follow him. Maiwan, a Morehouse graduate and aspiring lawyer, then confronted the officers, asking them to stop stalking him, prompting them to threaten arrest for disorderly conduct.

As Maiwan walked away, the officer reportedly chased him down and arrested him before he was “taken to jail where he was stripped, searched and put on suicide watch.” The page read:

"Kon was walking home when two officers decided to follow him. He confronted the officers and told them to stop. One officer threatened to arrest him for disorderly conduct. When Kon walked away, the officer chased him. He threw him on the ground and arrested him. Kon was also pepper sprayed."

The fundraiser, organized by Project Relief, said that Maiwan has since been released and is awaiting trial in June, noting that they are working on hiring a lawyer.

Hamdia Ahmed @hamdia_ahmed



Without a reason, the officer chased him, threw him to the ground, and arrested him.



Location: Lewiston, Maine A black man confronted two police officers and asked them to stop following him. This officer threatened to arrest him for disorderly conduct.Without a reason, the officer chased him, threw him to the ground, and arrested him.Location: Lewiston, Maine twitter.com/i/web/status/1… A black man confronted two police officers and asked them to stop following him. This officer threatened to arrest him for disorderly conduct. Without a reason, the officer chased him, threw him to the ground, and arrested him. Location: Lewiston, Maine twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/KuNTraNnJR

The incident, which was caught on video by Maiwan after he was threatened with disorderly conduct, showed him accusing the officer of instilling fear in the community by following them around without provocation. When the officer tells Maiwan to stop yelling, the latter responds:

“I just asked you to stop following. Do you think that’s how the law works? He said disorderly… that’s how he threatens people?”

Maiwan then began walking away after telling the officer that he needed to do a better job, which propelled the officer to chase him down before tackling him to the ground and arresting him at the scene.

A second video then caught an audibly distressed Maiwan demanding to know why he was being detained. He can be heard saying “I did nothing wrong,” while the officer escorts him towards the police vehicle. While being dragged towards the police car, Maiwan was repeatedly heard saying:

“What did I do? What did I do? Why am I in this situation?”

The video ends as Maiwan pleads with the officer for the reason behind his arrest.

Twitter erupts after Koi Maiwan's arrest video goes viral

The viral video has now outraged people, with many lamenting the police abusing their power.

Richard Stone @StoneRicharde1 @hamdia_ahmed @deray It's like a guy sticking somebody with a pin, causing the guy to scream, then slams the guy for screaming. In this case the guy with the pin was a thug in a police uniform. Arrest that thug cop. @hamdia_ahmed @deray It's like a guy sticking somebody with a pin, causing the guy to scream, then slams the guy for screaming. In this case the guy with the pin was a thug in a police uniform. Arrest that thug cop. https://t.co/pZbiJKlmBS

Chris Blake @Lemur_Lad @hamdia_ahmed @SACrockettJr This is adjacent to my hometown. I wish I could say I'm surprised. I'm glad he didn't get shot, and I'm glad he recorded this. I hope the backlash will lead to positive change. @hamdia_ahmed @SACrockettJr This is adjacent to my hometown. I wish I could say I'm surprised. I'm glad he didn't get shot, and I'm glad he recorded this. I hope the backlash will lead to positive change.

Teresa @TeresaCollages @hamdia_ahmed How can I help him? This is heartbreaking for him, and for how many we don’t see and hear about. @hamdia_ahmed How can I help him? This is heartbreaking for him, and for how many we don’t see and hear about.

Lisa Denoncourt 🇺🇸 @LDenoncourt @hamdia_ahmed Can I ask why exactly we have so many Police Officers behaving this way. Clearly, their behavior towards minorities are different than white individuals. They are suppose to serve all the people, not a select few. @hamdia_ahmed Can I ask why exactly we have so many Police Officers behaving this way. Clearly, their behavior towards minorities are different than white individuals. They are suppose to serve all the people, not a select few.

The fundraiser for Maiwan said that funds that are being raised will go towards Maiwan's transportation costs as he does not have a car and feels unsafe walking in the area on the heels of the traumatic event.

Poll : 0 votes