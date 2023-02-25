"Her ancestors were the first Karens": Amy's Pizzeria Hatboro racist rant video sparks outrage

A viral TikTok video that caught a woman on a racist tirade directed at a Hispanic employee at Amy's Pizzeria in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, has sparked outrage.

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, an unidentified woman began verbally abusing a Hispanic employee behind a cash counter while demanding a refund at Amy’s Pizzeria, an Italian restaurant located in the suburb of Hatboro.

The vitriolic outburst caught on camera by one of the employees showed the woman making disparaging remarks and calling him an illegal immigrant. In the video, the woman can be heard saying:

“What’s wrong with that is you’re not an American dude. I will look you the f**k up and get you the f**k out of our town. f**k you,” she says, giving him the finger. “Give me my money back. I’m not giving my money to some illegal immigrant.”

The racist tirade uploaded on TikTok and viewed by millions has sparked anger online.

"Share it with the police": Netizens react as footage shows woman hurling racist insults at an employee

The appalling incident featured an enraged woman berating a Hatboro pizzeria employee. He silently stood behind the counter while she continued to hurl racist insults, saying that the restaurant playing Spanish-language television is not considered American.

Screenshot via Reddit

The tirade has since gone viral, with several people online reacting to the video they consider to be offensive and rooted in bigotry. A user on Reddit, "IPlayvidyaGames," who grew up in the neighborhood, expressed disgust at the incident and said:

“I grew up not far from there. Such a shame to see all these people come out of the woodwork and think it’s ok to treat people like this. This needs to be shared with all the local news outlets.”

The woman in the Hatboro pizzeria video, who appeared to be incensed at the Spanish content on TV, said that her father was a World War II veteran, and ergo considers the brand of entertainment a personal affront. She said:

“You got Spanish on your TV. That’s a ‘f**k you’ to Americans dude,” she says, giving him the finger again. “My father was a World War Two veteran, okay? His friends and family so you could sit here right now and make money. And your going to do this kind of s**t?”

Screenshot via Reddit

As per the New York Post, the Hatboro Police Department issued a statement on the Borough of Hatboro Facebook page on Friday, saying that they de-escalated the situation with the woman after responding to a report of a disturbance at Amy’s Pizzeria.

Police added that they are investigating the content of the video and asked people online to stop falsely identifying the woman in the Hatboro footage.

Poll : 0 votes