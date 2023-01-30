What happened in LA’s Beverly Crest? Fourth mass shooting in California leaves 3 dead and 4 injured

In what was Los Angeles' fourth mass shooting this week, a gunman killed three people and injured four others in the glamorous neighborhood of Beverly Crest on Saturday, January 28, 2023. No information on potential suspects has been released by the police.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. Officers found seven people with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Out of the seven victims, three were found dead inside a vehicle. The rest were transported to local hospitals. According to police spokesperson Sgt. Bruce Borihanh, two of the injured were in critical condition while the other two were in stable condition.

Investigators are going through surveillance footage to identify potential suspects. Officers have also looked around the block in Beverly Crest for further evidence regarding the shooting. LAPD Officer Jader Chaves said that they are trying to figure out if there was a party being hosted at the rental house at the time of the shooting. The LAPD will also look into past complaints about noise and other party-related issues.

emily rahhal she/her @RahhalEmily I’m out in Beverly Crest, 3 dead 4 injured in a shooting overnight. PIO giving updates now stay tuned I’m out in Beverly Crest, 3 dead 4 injured in a shooting overnight. PIO giving updates now stay tuned https://t.co/QBwiRkDYAY

While no information regarding the victims, including their age and gender, was initially disclosed by law enforcement, the LAPD identified the victims as three women.

Los Angeles mayor calls for action against gun violence after the mass shooting at Beverly Crest

On Saturday, a mass shooting in an affluent Los Angeles neighborhood left three people dead and several others injured. The shooting at Beverly Crest is the sixth mass shooting in California this month alone and comes just after the horrifying shooting at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb last week that left 11 dead and nine wounded.

Regarding the incident at Beverly Crest, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh said:

"We're still interviewing additional occupants, as well as witnesses and neighbors, to try to piece together exactly what happened here. Investigators are also going door to door and looking for additional surveillance video, or any evidence that could help us."

0 Days Since Last Mass Shooting @0DSLMS Every Mass Shooting in California in 2023 (so far):



(28th) Beverly Crest: 3 Killed; 4 Injured

(23rd) Half Moon Bay: 7 Killed; 1 Injured

(23rd) Oakland: 1 Killed, 4 Injured

(21st) Monterey Park: 12 Killed; 9 Injured

(16th) Goshen: 6 Killed

(6th) San Francisco: 1 Killed; 3 Injured Every Mass Shooting in California in 2023 (so far):(28th) Beverly Crest: 3 Killed; 4 Injured(23rd) Half Moon Bay: 7 Killed; 1 Injured(23rd) Oakland: 1 Killed, 4 Injured(21st) Monterey Park: 12 Killed; 9 Injured(16th) Goshen: 6 Killed(6th) San Francisco: 1 Killed; 3 Injured

In a tweet addressing the shooting at Beverly Crest, Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass said:

"This is the eleventh mass shooting in the United States and the fourth in California this week. THIS. WEEK. Thoughts and prayers are not enough. We need action."

The shooting at the expensive cul-de-sac comes a week after 72-year-old Huu Can Tran opened fire on a majorly Asian crowd at a dance hall in Monterey Park. He reportedly killed ten people and injured ten others in a mass shooting during a Lunar New Year festival celebration, and then drove to another dance hall to continue his rampage. However, he was stopped by a community member and no one was injured in the latter incident.

Marc Cota-Robles @abc7marccr



Victims:

Nenah Davis.

Destiny Sims.

Iyana Hutton.



@ABC7 JUST IN: The LA County Coroner has identified the Beverly Crest shooting victims as all women. No male victims killed, as initially reported by LAPD.Victims:Nenah Davis.Destiny Sims.Iyana Hutton. JUST IN: The LA County Coroner has identified the Beverly Crest shooting victims as all women. No male victims killed, as initially reported by LAPD.Victims: Nenah Davis. Destiny Sims.Iyana Hutton.@ABC7 https://t.co/cjajwzPqCC

On the same day, Chunli Zhao, an elderly "disgruntled worker", killed seven of his co-workers and injured another in shootings at a pair of nurseries in the Northern California city of Half Moon Bay.

Poll : 0 votes