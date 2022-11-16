WATCH: Footage shows SUV plowing into Los Angeles street carnival leaving multiple injured

On Saturday night, November 12, 2022, an SUV plowed through a Los Angeles street carnival, sending six people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to reports, the car was trying to flee from police when it rammed into a crowd.

According to KTLA, a crowd of carnival goers was waiting in line for rides when they heard what sounded like gunshots. Panic spread like wildfire through a crowd of around 2000 people as everyone started to run in different directions.

Videos filmed by witnesses and other carnival goers have gone viral on social media platforms. The witness videos, which captured the tragic turn that the Los Angeles funfair took, show people fleeing for safety as a Porsche rams its way through the crowd. Sirens blare in the background as some people run away while others look in confusion.

According to police, the car struck six people before speeding away, heavily damaged from the collision. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 40 years and were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

On Saturday, a Los Angeles carnival was interrupted when a white Porsche Cayenne plowed through a massive crowd gathered at Trinity Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard in the city’s historic South Central area.

According to police, the incident happened at around 8:20 p.m. LAPD also stated that they attempted a traffic stop when the driver of the white Porsche drove through the carnival to avoid them.

The vehicle was recovered about three blocks away from the scene of the crash. The LAPD confirmed that the vehicle found matched the descriptions of the vehicle involved in the tragedy.

On Sunday, hours after the crash that sent six people to the hospital, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrested a man who has been identified as 23-year-old Steven Weems, on suspicion of evading the police and ramming into a crowd of carnival goers.

Stevens Weems has been charged with felony hit-and-run and is currently being held on $50,000 bail. Sgt. Robert Leary of the LAPD told the Los Angeles Times:

"It is a blessing that no one got severely injured."

Officers also added that they tried to get out of their car and approach Weems during a traffic stop. However, the man took off and plowed straight through the crowd, damaging the car in the process.

