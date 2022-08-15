WATCH: Dashcam captures horrific Chicago hit and run incident that left three dead and one injured

On Sunday, August 14, a hit-and-run collision left three people dead in South Chicago.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the incident occured at 5 am, when a sedan crashed into a group of four men, which included people who had been part of a pub brawl earlier that night.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the motivation behind the altercation, or whether or not the driver was known to the men.

Trigger Warning: The following video contains graphic violence. Viewer discretion is advised.

USA Today reported that of the four people hit in the accident, one is being treated at Stroger hospital. The other three were declared dead at the University of Chicago Hospital, where they had arrived in critical condition.

The case is currently under investigation. Authorities have not yet released the names of any suspects.

The Chicago hit-and-run is suspected to be an extension of a pub brawl

As per NBC, the Chicago collision was preceded by a brawl inside the Jeffery Pub which spilled out into streets of the 7000 block of the South Jeffery Boulevard. One bystander who spoke to the news outlet revealed that she was speaking to a man after leaving the bar when a car came through, crashing into him.

She said:

“I was standing outside the bar talking to one of the victims. I took like three steps, and a car came and hit him and he flew over the car.”

She went on to describe the rest of the collision as follows:

“A lot of chaos. He got hit and ‘boom, boom, boom,’ other people were getting hit, and I was just focused on who I was in front of.”

The official Facebook page of Jeffery Pub commented on the tragic incident in a statement:

After describing the incident that took place, the statement said:

“Our hearts are heavy this morning that such a tragic event has occurred. We always encourage everyone to leave and to go their vehicles right away to make it home safe, and tonight, this happened.”

ABC Chicago reported that The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office successfully identified two victims of the crash: Devonta Vivetter, 27, and Donald Huey, 25.

The remaining victims have not yet been identified by the authorities, who have requested eyewitnesses to come forward if they have information regarding the crime.

