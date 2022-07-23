Who is Jimmy Lin? Taiwanese singer and son hospitalized in exploding Tesla car accident

Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin and his son recently met with an accident in Taoyuan on July 22. Sources say Lin was driving his white Tesla when it hit a road divider and caught fire.

Bystanders rushed to help and pulled the father and son out of the car. According to eyewitnesses, Jimmy’s face was covered in blood, and it seemed like his arm had been dislocated.

Pre_cynical🌛 @Pre_cynical Chinese celebrity/race car driver Jimmy Lin had a terrible car accident in #Taiwan . His #Tesla burst into flames. Hope he is alright Chinese celebrity/race car driver Jimmy Lin had a terrible car accident in #Taiwan. His #Tesla burst into flames. Hope he is alright https://t.co/nCPXKWr0RY

Carrie @carrie_930 @elonmusk FYI- A famous Chinese actor Jimmy Lin was in an accident driving a Tesla Model X in Taiwan. Just in case you don't know. @elonmusk FYI- A famous Chinese actor Jimmy Lin was in an accident driving a Tesla Model X in Taiwan. Just in case you don't know. https://t.co/5ErWaYDU5Y

Lin’s agency confirmed on Friday that he had suffered various fractures, and the hospital staff is trying their best to help him. His condition is currently stable, and further details are yet to be revealed.

Lin’s wife and family were seen at the accident spot, and reports say that Lin complained about pain in his left and right shoulders while his son had signs of contusions in his chest. Traffic cameras showed that Jimmy was not speeding, and a blood alcohol test proved he was not drunk.

Jimmy Lin had to serve compulsory military service

Jimmy Lin is a famous singer, actor, and race car driver (Image via Visual China Group/Getty Images)

While studying drama and photography in Hua Gang, Jimmy Lin was discovered through his on-stage performance. He initially refused his manager’s offer to enter the entertainment industry but eventually took the offer and became a popular name following his first album, Not Every Love Song Has Fond Memories, in 1992.

Lin recorded and released 13 more albums and filmed various movies and series, alongside endorsing a few products. He had to serve compulsory military service in 1994, and despite facing a few difficulties, he performed well as a soldier, which earned him a few awards. He returned to acting and singing in 1996.

After returning to the entertainment industry, he faced much competition from newcomers. While pursuing his car racing dream, he met with an accident but did not give up on his dreams. He trained under racing coach Ma Jun Kun and founded the Ping Tzuo Racing Advisory Company with his two friends.

He hosted the Jimmy Cup for celebrities in 2005 and formed the Jimmy Lin Rally Team in 2006. He also focused on his career as a singer and worked on his last album, Going for a Walk, in 2006. He continued to sing theme songs for TV shows and films, along with several other events. He then appeared in his first Chinese modern series, Single Princess and Blind Dates, in 2006.

Jimmy Lin organized his first concert in Shanghai after 14 years in October 2008, and it was attended by around 25,000 people who celebrated his 34th birthday. His second concert was held in November 2009 and was attended by his parents and siblings.

The 47-year-old is also a successful businessman. He started the IT company Inwellcom, Tech, co. in 2000, and his house has the best surveillance equipment produced by his own company. He then set up a business online with his brother, titled JR, which sells various goods, and founded a car dealership called Roadstar in 2006.

Jimmy Lin founded the PingTzuo International Racing Sports Advisory Company in 2005 and opened a restaurant, The Dream Family Café, in 2006. He owns various estates in Taiwan, Shanghai, and Beijing.

Jimmy is also an ambassador for various youth and government campaigns in Taiwan and other places. He won the Outstanding Chinese Award at the 51st San Francisco Festival in October 2003.

