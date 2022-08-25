WATCH: Security video shows intentional hit-and-run accident that killed Florence teen Matthew Lobos

A 17-year-old identified as Matthew Lobos was killed in an alleged intentional hit-and-run accident in Florence, Los Angeles. The victim was run over by two vehicles, killing him on the spot. However, arrests have been made so far.

According to LAPD detective Jerry Gibson, the incident occurred around 2:30 am on August 21 at a warehouse parking lot on 62nd Street between Avalon Boulevard and Central Avenue. Lobos was pronounced dead shortly before 3 am

As per authorities, Matthew Lobos was at an underground warehouse party where he "engaged in a physical dispute" with the suspects. The victim and the suspects then took their arguments to the street.

Moments later, a black SUV drove in Matthew Lobos' direction in the crowd and ran over him. A person from the car got out and into a white Acura which drove away before rounding back to run over Lobos once again.

While investigators are trying to find out whether this was a gang-related attack, Lobos' family maintained that the victim was never part of any gang.

Matthew Lobos' GoFundMe page raises more than $17,000

Matthew Lobos was a senior at Santee High School and was set to turn 18 in a few months. His death has brought about profound grief for his family and friends.

A GoFundMe was set up by the teenager's aunt, Laura Valenzuela, to raise funds for Matthew's mother. As of Wednesday, the page has raised more than $17,000.

Speaking on this connection, Valenzuela said:

"On the early hours of Sunday the 21st of August, my dear 17-year-old nephew had his life tragically taken away. Just 5 months before his 18th birthday he was stuck by 2 unknown vehicles with the intent to kill."

Matthew's brother Nicholas Lobos called the killing deliberate and said:

"It was intentional. It was on purpose. Everything was intentional."

Nicholas was one of the last people to speak to Matthew. Reportedly, he was supposed to accompany Matthew to the same party, but his mother warned him against it. Nicholas claims that his brother "was trying to break up a fight."

The family also wanted Matthew to graduate and leave South Los Angeles.

What happened at the illegal party in Florence?

According to a report by People, Lobos was attending a party that had nearly 100 people at what was a popular street racing spot. Detectives said that an argument broke out between a few people and one of them got into a car before driving it into the crowd and running over Lobos.

After Matthew Lobos was struck the first time, his friends tried dragging him off the street but he was hit again by the white Accura which then crashed into a light pole. Soon after this, the driver of the Accura got into a black SUV and fled the scene.

Officers found the white Accura and are still trying to locate the second vehicle. However, no concrete motive for the killing has been established.

Authorities have requested people with information to come forward with it and submit it to the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers. LA Regional Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

