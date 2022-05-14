Did Claud "Tex" McIver kill his wife Diane in the SUV? NBC's Dateline Weekend Mystery will revisit the night of the murder

NBC's Dateline Weekend Mystery episode titled Deadly Detour airing this Saturday will focus on the alleged murder of businesswoman Diane McIver by her husband Claud "Tex" McIver. The high-profile case shook the state of Georgia and went into history as one of Atlanta's biggest murder trials.

This true-crime show investigates every facet of the case, from emotions to money to legal statutes that influenced the outcome, in an attempt to uncover the exact truth. So, if you're wondering whether Claud McIver murdered his wife, Diane McIver in cold blood or if it was an accident, we've got you covered.

Here's the official synopsis of the true-crime episode of NBC,

"When Atlanta attorney Tex McIver claims to have accidentally shot his wife Diane McIver, the local prosecutor questions his story."

How did Claud "Tex" McIver kill his wife Diane in the back of an SUV?

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson #TexMcIver is back in court today for sentencing at 1:30pm. McIver was convicted last month of felony murder in the shooting death of his wife, Diane. Watch Live on lawandcrime.com #TexMcIver is back in court today for sentencing at 1:30pm. McIver was convicted last month of felony murder in the shooting death of his wife, Diane. Watch Live on lawandcrime.com https://t.co/HFgoC69XTi

Diane McIver was a self-made woman in every sense of the term as she rose from the rags of a distorted childhood and humble beginnings to that of her hard-earned riches. She began her career by answering phones for others, but with hard effort and a little luck, she was able to make millions in real estate.

It was no surprise that her husband, Claud "Tex" McIver, was also an incredibly established labor attorney, given that she preferred no man below her rank and was just as hard-working as her. The married couple also participated in political and communal issues together, giving them the appearance of a picture-perfect couple.

All of that changed on the evening of September 25, 2016, when they drove back to Atlanta following a long weekend vacation at their Putnam County ranch. Dani Jo Carter, Diane's longtime best friend, was driving their Ford Expedition near Piedmont Park when she heard a gunshot.

Diane was shot once in the back, and Tex had a revolver in his hand. Dani rushed them to Emory University Hospital without phoning 911 because he claimed he was asleep and had accidentally shot the weapon from behind.

News Live Today @newslive_today New post ("48 Hours: The Last Ride Home" investigates the death of Diane McIver) has been published on News Live Today - newslive.today/48-hours-the-l… New post ("48 Hours: The Last Ride Home" investigates the death of Diane McIver) has been published on News Live Today - newslive.today/48-hours-the-l… https://t.co/TA8LQQVsxv

Diane died the next morning as a result of her injuries. Although there was no right way to grieve, Claud seemed more concerned with his late wife's estate and possessions than with the loss of her life, suggesting he was deceitful and only cared about inheriting his late wife's riches.

As if that wasn't enough, according to some accounts, the couple initially clashed over who would inherit their estate after their deaths and frequently fought over monetary issues. Claud wanted his family to benefit, especially his son from a previous marriage, while Diane wanted the majority of their fortune to go to her then-young godson, Austin Schwall.

After a grand jury accused Tex on seven counts, he was found guilty of felony murder and sentenced to life in prison. As a result, Tex is serving his sentence at Long State Prison in Ludowici, Georgia, which is an extension of Smith State Prison. His wife's estate filed a wrongful death case against him after his conviction. Tex attempted to appeal but was unsuccessful. It appears that there will be no chance of parole shortly.

Law&Crime Network @LawCrimeNetwork #TexMciver - In statement to judge McIver says Diane has been with him in jail, "I'm by myself, but I'm not alone." #TexMciver - In statement to judge McIver says Diane has been with him in jail, "I'm by myself, but I'm not alone." https://t.co/OP1d968Itm

Don't forget to watch the latest Dateline Weekend Mystery episode on NBC this Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 8/7c.

