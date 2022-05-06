Where is Annastasia Diane's killer Angela McCraw-Hester now? Whereabouts explored ahead of NBC Dateline's new episode

In 2016, Annastasia Diane was mercilessly stabbed 60 times by her ex-husband's wife, Angela McCraw-Hester, at her home in Gresham. This gruesome homicide led to a sting operation by the American police that eventually led them to track down the perpetrators and sentence them to prison.

NBC's Dateline will cover a 2-hour episode regarding the aforementioned homicide this Friday, May 6. As reported by Josh Mankiewicz, the episode titled The Undoing will detail every detail of the murder, right from the interviews to the court hearings.

How did Angela McCraw-Hester get arrested, and where is she now?

Angela McCraw-Hester was jailed after pleading guilty to the murder of Annastasia Hester on November 16, 2020, who was 34 at the time of her death. As per Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, Angela will be eligible for parole after 25 years in prison.

Cole Miller @ColeMillerTV Angela McCraw-Hester has been arrested in Pocatello, ID for the brutal June 2016 murder of Annastasia Hester in Gresham #KOIN6News Angela McCraw-Hester has been arrested in Pocatello, ID for the brutal June 2016 murder of Annastasia Hester in Gresham #KOIN6News https://t.co/EImUuzGVxn

On the morning of June 10, 2016, Annastasia Hester dialed 911. When police arrived, she was found with at least 60 stab wounds on her body at her apartment in the Portland suburb of Gresham. She passed away in the hospital.

As per Gresham Police Detective Aaron Turnage:

"The stab wounds ranged in the depth of penetration from about half an inch to about eight inches. The knives pierced all the vital organs."

According to court records, Annastasia Hester and Matthew Hester were married for five years before separating in 2012.

Angela McCraw, married to Matthew Hester, was suspected of breaking into Annastasia Hester's apartment by removing a window-mounted air conditioning unit. Investigators discovered McCraw's DNA on a kitchen knife block inside the flat.

A car matching Angela McCraw's was also seen leaving Hester's residence shortly after the 911 call in surveillance video. US Marshals later apprehended her in Pocatello, Idaho, in 2017.

Matthew Hester, McCraw's husband, was arrested in Kennewick, Washington, in 2019. He is facing charges of conspiring to assist his current wife in the murder of his ex-wife.

According to court records, Matthew told police that he and his wife discussed killing his ex-wife but didn't go through with it. The sudden feud stemmed from a child custody disagreement between Matthew and Annastasia, which propelled this murder motive.

While Matthew Hester initially denied his wife's involvement in the murder, he eventually admitted it to detectives after they discovered her DNA on the crime scene.

Kandra Kent @KandraKPTV Indictment says Angela McCraw-Hester broke into husband’s ex-wife’s home & tortured, killed Annastasia Hester. Short court appearance today Indictment says Angela McCraw-Hester broke into husband’s ex-wife’s home & tortured, killed Annastasia Hester. Short court appearance today https://t.co/Pfz7zAgfVf

In a statement released by the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, Annastasia's brother Nathaniel Holmes said the upheaval surrounding his sister's death had significantly impacted the family. Meanwhile, McCraw is still in prison, serving her time.

Don't forget to watch The Undoing on Dateline on Friday, May 6.

Edited by Ravi Iyer