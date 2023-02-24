WATCH: Bodycam footage shows arrest of Orlando area shooting suspect Keith Moses

Florida police recently released bodycam footage showing the arrest of Keith Moses. The 19-year-old suspect is accused of fatally shooting three people and injuring two others on Wednesday, February 24, 2023, in Orlando’s Pine Hills neighborhood.

The footage showed officers in a patrol vehicle pulling over after locating the armed suspect, Keith Moses, in Orlando's Pine Hills neighborhood. Officers then got out of the vehicle and yelled at him to get on the ground.

The shooter was captured raising his arms in surrender as officers rushed towards him and tackled him to the ground. Moses is then heard repeatedly yelling that he couldn't breathe while officers apprehended the suspect:

“Let me go! Let me go! I can’t breathe!”

Shortly after restraining the suspect, officers retrieved the handgun from his waistband, noting that the gun was "still hot." Moses, suspected of being under the influence of drugs due to his behavior, was moved to a hospital. Authorities said that the suspect has not yet disclosed the motive behind the killing and is refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

What did Keith Moses do? Details of the mass shooting explored

The killing spree that began Wednesday morning in Orlando’s Pine Hills neighborhood first claimed the life of a 38-year-old acquaintance of Keith Moses named Nathacha Augustin, who was killed while traveling with him in his car.

Moses then fled the area only to return four hours later when he killed a 24-year-old local TV journalist, Dylan Lyons, and critically injured a photojournalist, Jesse Walden, who was covering the initial crime at the scene.

The shooter then barrelled his way into a home in the area and began firing at nine-year-old T’Yonna Major and her mother. The daughter was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. However, her mother survived the gunshot wound.

The child’s father, Tokiyo Major, mourned his daughter in a GoFundMe post that said:

“She was a light to everyone that knew her. She was everything to us. She was a great student at the top of her 3rd-grade class and reading at a 5th-grade level.”

Commenting on the tragedy via Twitter that claimed three innocent lives, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said:

“We are grieving with our media partners at @MyNews13 over the tragic loss of Dylan Lyons, shot and killed while reporting from a homicide scene.”

He added:

"No one in our community, not a 9-year-old child or a media professional should become a victim of gun violence."

As per the New York Post, State Attorney Monique Worrell, who appeared alongside Mina during a press conference, said that Keith Moses has a criminal history that dates back to his juvenile years. Moreover, he was a suspected gang member.

Moses was previously busted for gun possession, battery, assault and grand theft. Keith Moses, who appeared in court on Thursday, March 2, will reportedly face a slew of charges, including second-degree assault. He is currently being held without bond.

