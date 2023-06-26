Carlisha Hood GoFundMe raises more than $15,000 as Chicago woman and son arrested over fatal shooting at a restaurant

Carlisha Hood's GoFundMe has raised more than $15,000 in the wake of a Chicago woman’s arrest alongside her 14-year-old son on June 18. The mother-son duo were arrested over the fatal shooting of a man at a restaurant in Maxwell Street Express on South Halsted Street.

The shooting occurred following a heated verbal altercation that soon turned physical after the man was caught on video attacking Hood. The fundraiser said that the donations will go towards paying for the pair's legal expenses as they were both charged with murder after authorities allege she instructed the teenager to shoot a 32-year-old man at a hot dog stand.

The fundraiser, while acknowledging there might be diverging accounts of the incident, alleged that Carlisha Hood was acting in self-defense when she commanded her son to shoot the man identified as Jeremy Brown.

HoodFamilyJustice @HJustice5368 #justiceforthehoodfamily #shaderoom MY SISTER WAS ATTACKED AND MY NEPHEW IS NOT A THUG OR NEVER BEEN IN A GANG! JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL! WE JUST WANT THEM HOME! #carlishiahood MY SISTER WAS ATTACKED AND MY NEPHEW IS NOT A THUG OR NEVER BEEN IN A GANG! JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL! WE JUST WANT THEM HOME! #carlishiahood #justiceforthehoodfamily #shaderoom https://t.co/ynydLrED9E

The fundraiser's account was seemingly substantiated by a video circulating online, that showed Brown punching Hood multiple times before the teen fired the shot. However, the teen is accused of chasing the man out of the restaurant as he tried to flee and shooting him a couple more times at the scene.

Hood and her son turned themselves in after the incident and were subsequently charged with first-degree murder. Hood was remanded in custody with a bond of $3 million, while her son is currently held in Cook County Juvenile custody.

The GoFundMe, which is asking for $50,000, said that the funds raised will go toward hiring a qualified attorney to help fight the charges leveled against them. The fundraiser said:

“We are committed to uncovering the truth to ensure justice is served for our family. Unfortunately, we face legal expenses and need a qualified attorney. Any contribution, no matter how small, would be greatly appreciated as we work towards reuniting our family as soon as possible.”

Carlisha Hood texted her son to enter the restaurant with the firearm during a verbal altercation with a man

Prosecutors said that on Wednesday, June 18, Carlisha Hood entered Maxwell Street Express to get food while her son waited in the car outside. Jeremy Brown was then caught on video entering the restaurant.

Shortly after, Hood found herself embroiled in a verbal altercation with Brown as a witness identified as his acquaintance, was heard in the video laughing and encouraging the scuffle.

Prosecutors said that during the argument, Hood, who has a valid Firearm Owner’s ID and is a concealed carry holder, texted her son, signalling him to enter the restaurant with the weapon.

Carlisha Hood and her son (Image via Latasha Grandy/Facebook)

As the verbal brawl escalated into physical violence after Brown was caught on video landing repeated blows on Hood, the 14-year-old opened fire at the restaurant hitting his mother’s assailant.

The teen then allegedly followed him, firing more shots. Court documents cited by Fox News alleged that Carlisha Hood then turned her attention to the witnesses at the restaurant and ordered her son to shoot them. Hood then tried to grab the gun from the teenager who allegedly pushed her off. The pair then got into their car and fled the scene before turning themselves in to the police.

Authorities said that Brown sustained three gunshot wounds in the back. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Per a Facebook account that appeared to belong to Carlisha Hood, the City College of Chicago graduate works as a Tax Consultant at Notary Public.

Poll : 0 votes