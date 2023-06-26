What did Jianchun Li do? Caretaker arrested as two elderly women found dead in Diamond Bar assisted living facility

Jianchun Li, a live-in caretaker at an assisted living facility in Diamond Bar, California, was arrested after two elderly were found dead on Saturday, June 24. Authorities said that the victims, who were live-in patients at the facility, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple reports stated that the women were fatally shot by Jianchun Li. However, KABC citing the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, reported that authorities refuted the shooting claims but have yet to disclose the cause and manner of death.

However, authorities, who are investigating a suspected homicide, said that the suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Jianchun Li was a caretaker at the Happy Home Care For Elderly in Diamond bar

Briefly detailing the incident, authorities said that the shooting occurred inside the “Happy Home Care For Elderly” facility located in Diamond Bar, California. On Saturday morning authorities responded to reports of two deceased women at the 23800 block of Sapphire Canyon Road. Upon arrival, police found the two elderly women dead and subsequently arrested Jianchun Li in connection to their deaths.

While authorities have yet to disclose the cause of death, they said foul play was suspected in the incident. Neighbors cited by NBC Los Angeles said that they were startled to find heavy police presence in their street. Ivonne Trypucko, who manages the homeowner’s association, said that she was devastated by the occurrence of the horrifying incident in the neighborhood.

Trypucko said that the home care facility that housed six patients was previously being run as an Airbnbs around 2019, and consequently, the homeowners had few issues with the city over it. However, they soon transformed the home into an assisted living facility caring for the elderly. She said:

“That is absolutely just heart-wrenching for me. I can’t believe that. I just can’t. The home, the owners, have had issues with the city in the past because they were running Airbnb about 2019 ... The neighbors here had it with that, and I guess they quickly turned it around into home health care.”

Ivonne Trypucko told KTLA that she was preparing for a swim meet Saturday morning as the manager of a swim club across the street when she saw law enforcement in the area.

Trypucko said that she saw at least four patients being escorted out of the property and two people were being taken out on a stretcher.

“It was a complete shock to me and I still can’t process that. We would never have thought something like this could occur.”

She added:

“It’s very unsettling until we know exactly what happened, what took place. What we know right now, it’s just very heartbreaking.”

While police investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths, they have yet to release the identity of the elderly victims. Meanwhile, Jianchun Li is being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles on $4 million bail.

