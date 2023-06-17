“Help my sister bury her children”: Family launches fundraiser as Ohio man Chad Doerman executes three sons and injures their mother 

In a horrific incident, on Thursday, June 15, Chad Doerman, a 32-year-old from Clermont County, Ohio, lined up his three young sons and executed them with a rifle in front of their mother. The mother reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to her hand when she tried to protect her babies aged 7, 4 and 3 from harm.

In the wake of the incident, the mother’s sister, Rachel Brown from Forestville, Ohio, started a GoFundMe, to render financial assistance to the wounded mom of the slain children, who were brutally killed by their father, Chad Doerman.

The fundraiser, which was launched on Friday, has raised over $72,000, surpassing its goal of 20,000, as thousands of donors offered support to the devastated family on the heels of the incident. The page read:

“My sister lost her three amazing babies yesterday. Nothing will make this better, it will never be okay. But please if you can find it in your heart to help relieve the financial burden of this tragedy, please donate. No one should have to go through this."

Chad Doerman's stepdaughter, Alexis, escaped the shooting that killed her three brothers in Ohio home

Outlining the case, officials said that on Thursday, at 4 p.m., Clermont County police in Ohio responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in the 1900 block of Laurel Lindale Road. Upon arrival, they found three young children and their mother shot outside a home. While the kids were pronounced dead at the scene, the mother, who sustained minor injuries, was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

The boys' elder sister and stepdaughter of Chad Doerman, Alexis, who was at home when the incident unfolded, reportedly escaped and was seen running down the road stating that “her father was killing everyone.”

A passerby reportedly dialled 911 after seeing a terrified young girl fleeing her home. WLWT reported that the Clermont County Communication Center received the initial 911 call from the victim’s mother, who was screaming that “her babies had been shot.”

Chad Doerman hunted one of his sons down after he tried to flee the violence

Shortly after transporting the victims to a hospital, a body camera video from the Clermont County sheriff’s office captured Chad Doerman seated outside his house, seemingly waiting for law enforcement to arrive at the scene. He reportedly confessed to the killing. Detailing an alarming scene, prosecutor David Gast said that the suspect hunted one of his sons down when he tried to flee his attacker. He added:

“There has been a full admission in this case, the case is still new, we’re still discovering facts. But the evil horror of what we know is impossible to process.”

As the Ohio community was rattled by the horrifying incident, authorities have yet to determine the motive behind the filicide. Meanwhile, a Facebook account that appeared to belong to the suspect showed him posing alongside his three sons just days before the murder. The suspect's mother, identified as Gloria Doerman was often seen, leaving adulating comments below the posts.

Chad Doerman, who was charged with three aggravated murder counts in Clermont County, made his first court appearance on Friday, where Clermont County Municipal Court in Ohio set his bond at $20 million. He remains in Clermont county jail awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled to take place on June 26.

