What did Chad Doerman do? Incident explored as video shows Ohio father sitting outside after killing three sons

On Saturday, June 17, Law&Crime released bodycam footage depicting the arrest of Chad Doerman, a 32-year-old Ohio father who has been accused of fatally shooting his three sons with a rifle. He was also accused of shooting his wife, the mother of the children. Doerman has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

In the footage of the incident, armed Clermont County officers can be seen approaching Chad Doerman's property. Doerman, who is seen sitting on the porch awaiting the arrival of authorities, complied with the orders of the officers.

He was arrested without any further incident. Officers later found the bodies of the children, who were aged 3, 4, and 7. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

One of Chad Doerman's kids attempted to run away from the scene

The shocking Clermont county triple homicide occured on Thursday, June 15. According to Ohio prosecutors, Chad Doerman admitted that he had planned to murder his children, three boys and one girl. However, his surviving daughter managed to flee the scene.

One of the boys also attempted to run away to a nearby field, but Doerman reportedly dragged the boy back to the scene of the execution.

At approximately 4 pm, the boys' mother called the police and reported the murders of her three sons to the local authorities. Soon after, they received a second call from a motorist who had encountered the suspects' daughter, who had informed bystanders of her father's intentions.

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that the mother had sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. She said that Chad Doerman shot her after she tried to grab his firearm. The 34-year-old mother, whose name was not released. was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Chief prosecutor, David Gast, described the scene as follows:

"In an act of incomprehensible cruelty the father that stands before you lined up his three young boys and executed them in his own home with a rifle. In an act of desperation the mother at some point grabbed the gun the father was wielding to attempt to protect them."

In an interview with officers, Chad Doerman allegedly said that he had planned the murders for several months. However, his motive behind the killings remain unknown.

David Gast condemned Doerman's actions:

“The trauma that this man has inflicted on his family, community, law enforcement, first responders, and all the rest of us is unspeakable. The evil horror of what we know is impossible to process.”

Doerman is currently under police custody. His bail has been set at $20 million.

