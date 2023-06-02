Who was Melia Jones? Neighbor sentenced to prison in violent murder of Virginia woman with Down syndrome

Melia Jones, a 23-year-old woman with Down Syndrome, was living alone for the first time in a Virginia apartment when her neighbor David Cunningham, 42, s*xually assaulted Jones before strangling her to death in December 2021.

On Thursday, June 1, David Cunningham, who was convicted of aggravated murder and two counts of object s*xual penetration in February 2023, was sentenced to serve three life sentences in the Dec. 2021 death of Melia Jones.

On December 7 2021, Jones’ father and stepmother found Jones in her apartment strangled to death with a plastic bag on her head.

During the trial, prosecutors told the jurors that on the day of the killing, the suspect watched Melia Jones before following her into her apartment and committing heinous crimes against the young woman. Jones then reportedly staged the scene to look like the victim had been burglarized.

As per NBC Washington, at the trial, prosecutors said that security footage from the apartment complex showed that the suspect stalked the victim before killing her in December 2021.

The day before the murder, Jones was reportedly seen dancing as she awaited a food delivery while her neighbor lurked behind a truck, eventually engaging the victim in a brief conversation.

Multiple reports stated that the suspect never confessed to the murder but was caught changing his story multiple times during the course of the investigation.

Authorities were reportedly able to nail down the suspect for the crime after his DNA was found under her the victim’s fingernails.

Following the sentencing, Alexandria Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter said that the “predator” will spend the rest of his life in person reflecting on the “vile” crimes against Jones.

“Today, a predator has been held accountable for the knowing, premeditated sexual assault and murder of a precious human being. For the rest of his life, the defendant will be housed in a prison, free to reflect and reckon on his vile and vicious acts. He deserves no better.”

Porter also reflected on the life of the beautiful young woman, stating that she will be remembered for her laughter, dancing and “the happiness she brought to the lives of others.”

Melia Jones graduated from Mount Vernon High School in Alexandria

Per her Obituary, Melia Jones was born in Puerto Rico. She then went on to graduate from Mount Vernon High School and the Pulley Career Center in Alexandria. While in high school Jones, who was deeply entrenched in community activities, reportedly volunteered in army veteran-centric programs. The page read:

“During High School, she participated in the Work Awareness and Transition (WAT) Program. During October 2015-June 2016, she worked at Fort Belvoir [Army] Commissary and was awarded Employee of the Month.”

The page stated that while in the Pulley Career Center, Melia worked at Crystal City Marriott Hotel as a housekeeper and banquet service representative. During her employment at the hotel, she was awarded Employee of the Month on two separate occasions.

The obituary said that Melia Jones loved dancing to songs of her favourite artists, which included “Michael Jackson, Big Time Rush, Elvis Presley, Arianna Grande, Justin Bieber, all gospel artists.”

The page added:

“Melia deeply loved each member of her family and richly enjoyed family, friends, and classmates gatherings. She will forever be remembered for her gentle and sweet spirit.”

In 2022, David Cunningham’s defense attorney revealed that the suspect was a former Coca-Cola warehouse worker and had a crack cocaine addiction.

During the sentencing hearing, the suspect declined to speak and stayed silent for the rest of the proceedings.

