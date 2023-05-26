Where was Hailey Williams found? Missing Grand Island teen located after being lured away from home

Hailey Williams, a 13-year-old from Grand Island, New York, was reported missing by her parents on Thursday, May 25. The Erie County Sheriff's Office said that investigators believed the teen, who was last seen at her residence on Bedell Road around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, was lured away from her home after an online conversation with a person identified as "Dale" from Pennsylvania.

Shortly after Hailey Williams was reported missing, the Erie County Sheriff's Office enlisted the help of the FBI to assist with the search for the missing girl. The Superintendent of the Grand Island Central School District, Brian S. Graham, also sent a message Thursday morning on social media looking for the missing student.

BrianSGraham, Ed.D. @BrianSGraham This is an important message and request for your assistance. A middle school student, Hailey Williams (age 13) is currently missing. Please review the photo attached and contact the Erie County Sheriff's office (716-858-2903) immediately with any information. This is an important message and request for your assistance. A middle school student, Hailey Williams (age 13) is currently missing. Please review the photo attached and contact the Erie County Sheriff's office (716-858-2903) immediately with any information. https://t.co/wQleYyUUnq

In a statement via Twitter, Graham said that as soon as he was notified of Williams' disappearance, he grew immensely concerned for the well-being of the missing student. Graham added that he suspected the situation was dire since the girl was lured away from her home. He said:

"When I got the details I knew this was serious and a little bit different from experiences I've had in the past. As soon as I heard the story, I felt very uncomfortable and worried for Haley."

Erie County Sheriff @ECSONY1 ECSO is searching for 13yo Hailey Williams of Grand Island.

Investigators believe she was lured away in the overnight hours btwn Wed/Thurs following an online chat.

Hailey is 5'4" reddish-orange dyed hair.

Graham asked for the public's assistance in locating the missing teen Hailey Williams, who has dyed reddish-orange hair and was believed to be wearing ripped jeans, a black sweater, and a gray hat embroidered with the word "California," at the time of her disappearance.

Graham noted that he also reached out to law enforcement officials to lend support in search of the missing teen. He said:

"They've been doing a tremendous job all day, interviewing and gathering information that they could share with law enforcement. This is a terrible situation."

Hailey Williams found alive in Pennsylvania

A day after Hailey Williams disappeared from her home, the FBI said on Friday morning that the missing Grand Island teenager was found safe in Pennsylvania. Authorities have yet to disclose if any charges have been filed in the case.

BrianSGraham, Ed.D. @BrianSGraham We have great news to share with you.

Investigators have not revealed the circumstances that led to locating the missing girl. In a statement via Twitter, the Superintendent of the Grand Island Central School District, Brian S. Graham, confirmed that Hailey Williams was found safe. He said:

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) database, there are 600,000 people declared missing every year. As per the statistics cited in the report, a large portion of the missing are found immediately after the disappearance.

