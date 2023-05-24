Alfa Barrie GofundMe raises over $47,000 as Harlem school mourn missing student found dead alongside a friend

Alfa Barrie was reported missing alongside his friend Garrett Warren after they disappeared on May 13. Multiple agencies citing police reports said that the two friends were seen together in Harlem between May 12 and May 13 before they were found dead several days apart, more than two miles away from one another.

Greet Warren’s remains were recovered from the Harlem River on Thursday, May 19. Meanwhile, Barrie’s body was found on Saturday, May 21, in the Hudson River.

Officials said that Warren died by accidental drowning. However, they have yet to confirm Alfa Barrie’s cause of death. CNN, citing police sources, said that a witness at the scene revealed the two boys were playing at the water’s edge when they slipped and fell into the river. Authorities added that they are investigating the circumstances that led up to their deaths.

Family members told reporters that Warren and Alfa Barrie went to different schools in Harlem but were friends from the neighborhood.

ABC 7 reported family and friends of Alfa Barrie gathered Tuesday, May 23, for a vigil at the Democracy Prep Charter School in Harlem to remember the sixth grader described as an upstanding young man who aspired to be an engineer.

Josef Robinson, Democracy Prep principal, described the 11-year-old as a funny, inquisitive kid who was full of vim and vigor.

"Very energetic, charismatic, super helpful kid who always wanted to participate. 'Hey, can I write on the board? Can I sweep up the classroom?' Always willing to help and definitely a contributor to the school community."

Alfa Barrie’s family friend Adhmadou Diallo said the young boy was close with his mother and added:

“Every time he gives his mommy a goodbye kiss when going to school – and that’s what happened on Friday when he left.”

In a touching tribute, Democracy Prep charter school in Harlem posted a poignant video on Instagram where Alfa Barrie was seen dancing with one of his favorite teachers shortly after the new semester started last September. Part of the post read:

“Alfa is dearly missed and we honor his life by keeping his memory alive. Please join us in extending condolences to Alfa’s family during this difficult time.”

Community launch fundraiser to help out Alfa Barrie’s family in the wake of his passing

In the wake of Alfa Barrie’s death, the community launched a fundraiser to help pay for the sixth grader’s funeral expenses and render financial support to his mother while she mourns for her son. The fundraiser, which has raised over $47,000, said that the family plans a trip to Africa to mourn his passing.

“The mother is extremely devastated and will need significant support from us. Additionally, the family may be facing financial burdens related to arranging Alfa's funeral and covering expenses for the family's trip to Africa to mourn his passing. We understand that this is a tough time for everyone, and we would greatly appreciate any help that you can provide.”

Authorities said that shortly before the two boys disappeared witnesses reported seeing them at a fish market and later spotted them near the Harlem River, by the 145th Street Bridge. As the community grapples with the passing of two young boys, authorities continue to investigate the case.

