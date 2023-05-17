In the early hours of Saturday, May 13, Bronx boys Garrett Warren and Alfa Barrie were last seen at Warren's house, as they prepared to leave home at 1:30 am to play basketball. According to New York Police officers, the search began on Friday afternoon, after Alfa Barrie failed to meet his sister that afternoon as planned. Authorities have not disclosed the potential circumstances behind the disappearance of the two children.

As reported by CBS, 13-year-old Garrett Warren is from Harlem, while 11-year-old Alfa Barrie is from the Bronx. At the time the two boys went missing, it is believed that they were preparing to play basketball. The NYPD stated that they have multiple units searching for the children across the city.

Timeline of the disappearance of Garrett Warren and Alfa Barrie

Garret Warren's mother, Dayshell Moore, said that the children's families were not aware that the boys were friends. While they did not go to the same school, they met in the same neighborhood, and soon began playing basketball together.

NYPD NEWS @NYPDnews MISSING: Have you seen 13-year-old Garrett Warren? He was last seen in front of 150 W143 St. in Harlem on May 13 at approx 1:30 AM. He is described as a male with black hair, brown eyes, 6 ft. tall & approx 215 lbs. Anyone w/ info can DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. MISSING: Have you seen 13-year-old Garrett Warren? He was last seen in front of 150 W143 St. in Harlem on May 13 at approx 1:30 AM. He is described as a male with black hair, brown eyes, 6 ft. tall & approx 215 lbs. Anyone w/ info can DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS. https://t.co/60TN5w2YS9

Alfa Barrie's sister, Fatima Diallo, said that she last saw her brother on Friday morning when he left for school.

Diallo said:

"He always calls us. He goes to school with my little sister. They always come out together. It has been five days. A little boy outside by himself. This is something new that has happened to us."

ABC reported that on the Friday before the boys went missing, Alfa Barrie told his family that he had a half day from school. However, they later received a call from Barrie's school, claiming that the 11-year-old had walked out of his Democracy prep class on that day. He supposedly told teachers that he was going to the bathroom, but never returned.

NYPD last caught sight of the boys at 7 pm on Friday, near Lennox Avenue and 145th street in Harlem. Moore said that the boys went out that afternoon. She said that they had left home before briefly returning in the early hours of Saturday.

At approximately 1:30 am on Saturday, Moore said that Garrett Warren and Alfa Barrie went to the former's house so that Warren could change his clothes. They then left again to play basketball.

NYPD 32nd Precinct @NYPD32Pct MISSING! We are seeking the public's assistance. Garrett Warren was last seen on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at approximately 0130 hours. Anyone with Info. Please call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). MISSING! We are seeking the public's assistance. Garrett Warren was last seen on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at approximately 0130 hours. Anyone with Info. Please call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). https://t.co/RlFhd4ajlO

The NYPD said that they are involving the harbor unit in the search, in case the boys accidentally drowned.

NYPD Deputy Chief Brian Gill said:

"We are going to search land, air, and sea. Obviously, the water is right here. They are young children. We are taking every precaution. We have state-of-the-art helicopters, Harbor Unit. We're going to use all our assets to look for these kids."

The search for Garrett Warren and Alfa Barrie currently remains underway.

