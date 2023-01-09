5 facts about Tushar Atre's kidnapping and murder

The horrifying Tushar Atre kidnapping and murder case will be revisited and explored in the brand new episode of Investigation Discovery's 48 Hours season 18. The episode will premiere on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 10 pm ET on Investigation Discovery.

The synopsis of the episode titled Who Shot the Tech Exec. released by 48 Hours reads:

"Successful tech-executive-turned-cannabis-entrepreneur Tushar Atre was found stabbed and shot on his cannabis farm in the Santa Cruz mountains; Tracy Smith investigates his kidnapping and murder and follows the trail that led to four suspects."

Tushar Atre's precious life ended in October 2019, when intruders abducted him from his house in Santa Cruz and inhumanly murdered him.

Tushar Atre's abduction, his killers, and more facts about the 2019 case

1) Tushar Atre was a 50-year-old tech executive and entrepreneur

A still of Tushar Atre (Image Via CBS News)

Tushar Atre, a tech millionaire, was reportedly the CEO and founder of AtreNet Inc., a digital marketing agency established in Santa Cruz. He had also begun a relatively new business of working with and producing cannabis products for medicinal purposes. His firm was located on Soquel San Jose Road in Santa Cruz.

50-year-old Tushar also had a girlfriend, Rachael Emerlye, who was his business partner. Atre reportedly seemed to have a wealthy and happy life. However, everything changed in October 2019, when he was brutally murdered.

2) Atre was abducted from his Santa Cruz house

A still from the surveillance footage that was recovered by the police (Image Via CBS News)

Atre was abducted from his Santa Cruz beach house by some intruders who broke in at around 2.45 am. Surveillance footage showed three men breaking into Atre's home, one of whom was carrying a duffle bag and another a rifle.

As recovered from the surveillance footage, the 50-year-old man was chased by one of the men. He was then forced inside his girlfriend's white BMW SUV car by the men, who drove off with Atre soon after.

3) Atre's remains were found near the facility for his cannabis business

A still of the white BMW SUV that was used in the kidnapping of Tushar Atre (Image Via CBS News)

Tushar's unrecognizable remains were discovered by authorities along with the white BMW SUV near Soquel San Jose Road in the Santa Cruz Mountains, where his cannabis business was located.

On October 2, 2019, authorities revealed the body to be Atre's. According to medical reports, Atre was heinously stabbed several times before being shot in the back of the head with a gun.

4) Four men have been charged with Atre's abduction and murder

A still of Kaleb Charters and Stephen Nicolas Lindsay (Image Via CBS News)

Stephen Nicolas Lindsay, Kaleb Charters, Joshua Camps, and Kurtis Charters were apprehended by Santa Cruz authorities on seven counts, including first-degree robbery, murder, second-degree robbery, abducting, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and abducting to commit another crime.

Kaleb Charters and Stephen Nicolas Lindsay are Atre's former employees, who used to work at his cannabis business facility for about two weeks. During their short time at the facility, Atre reportedly made them do push-ups as punishment for something work-related.

Joshua Camps is Kaleb Charters' friend, while Kurtis Charters is Kaleb's brother. They were both also allegedly involved in the inhuman kidnapping and murder case.

5) Four of the indicted men are awaiting trials

A still of the four main suspects in Atre's murder case, including Stephen Nicolas Lindsay, Kurtis Charters, Kaleb Charters, and Joshua Camps (Image Via CBS News)

Stephen Nicolas Lindsay is currently 24 years of age, Kaleb Charters is 21, Kurtis Charters is 23 years old, and Joshua Camps is 25.

Reportedly, all four of them were denied bail in 2020 by a judge and since then, have pleaded not guilty. They are currently detained and awaiting trial at the Santa Cruz County Jail on Water Street.

Don't forget to catch 48 Hours season 18 episode 25, which arrives on Investigation Discovery this Monday, January 9, 2023, at 10.00 pm ET, exclusively on Investigation Discovery.

