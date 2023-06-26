What did Carlisha Hood do? Chicago woman charged with murder as video shows her ordering teen son to fatally shoot man at hot dog stand

On Sunday, June 18, Chicago woman Carlisha Hood was charged with murder after she allegedly ordered her 14-year-old son to fatally gun down a witness in the wake of a fatal shooting.

As reported by WGNTV, the incident occurred while Hood was trying to get food from Maxwell Street Express. Subsequently, she got into an argument with 32-year-old victim Jeremy Brown. The verbal confrontation escalated into violence, leading to the man's death.

Hood was accused of ordering her son to eliminate a witness present during the murder. The witness was left unharmed.

In the footage of the night of the incident, the suspects arrive at the crime scene in a Lincoln Nautilus. Carlisha Hood, in a pink dress, left the car and entered Maxwell Street Food Express.

The surveillance footage also showed Carlisha Hood's son wearing shorts and a white hoodie. Both Hood and her son had no prior criminal record. In separate footage, Jeremy Brown can be seen punching Carlisha before shots are fired.

The timeline of the allegations against Carlisha Hood

As reported by WGNTV, the shooting occurred just after 11 pm on the 11600 block of South Halsted Street. Carlisha Hood claimed that she got into an argument with the victim in Maxwell Street Food Express and that the victim began punching her in the head.

According to court documents, a witness at the scene was laughing at the situation and verbally encouraging the violence. Hood's 14-year-old son entered the restaurant during the altercation and supposedly witnessed the alleged assault on his mother.

Hood's son reportedly displayed the gun and fired shots at the victim, causing Brown to flee the area. Hood's son is accused of following Brown and shooting him. The 32-year-old victim sustained two gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the crime scene. After the initial shooting, Carlisha Hood tried to take the gun from her son's hand, but he is said to have pushed her off and kept a hold of the weapon.

Cook County Judge Barbara Dawkins noted that while Brown had assaulted Hood, there was no need for her son to shoot the 32-year-old as he fled.

“The threat at that point was over. Things can bear themselves out differently at trial, but that at that point was not defense of others. That was first-degree murder,” Dawkins said.

On Wednesday, June 21, Carlisha and her son turned themselves in to the local authorities. The mother was charged with one felony count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Her son, who remained unidentified due to age, is scheduled to appear in a juvenile court.

