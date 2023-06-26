"He got what he deserved": Carlisha Hood video goes viral as 14-year old son shoots man, sparks online debate

The surveillance footage of 35-year-old Carlisha Hood's altercation with a man, followed by her son shooting the said man, went viral online, sparking a debate about which party was wrong. The incident occurred last Sunday, June 18, inside Maxwell Street Express, a Far South Side restaurant in Chicago, Illinois.

Carlisha and her 14-year-old son now face charges concerning the fatal shooting. While both Hood and her son have been charged with first-degree murder, Chicago police have charged Hood with another count for persuading a minor to commit a murder.

Ja'Mal Green @JaymalGreen TRIGGER WARNING: A few days ago in Chicago, a mother and her 14 year old son were arrested for murder. The 14 year old got her gun out of the car and shot this man after he was brutally assaulting his mother. This has sparked a major conversation on who was wrong. Thoughts? TRIGGER WARNING: A few days ago in Chicago, a mother and her 14 year old son were arrested for murder. The 14 year old got her gun out of the car and shot this man after he was brutally assaulting his mother. This has sparked a major conversation on who was wrong. Thoughts? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨TRIGGER WARNING: A few days ago in Chicago, a mother and her 14 year old son were arrested for murder. The 14 year old got her gun out of the car and shot this man after he was brutally assaulting his mother. This has sparked a major conversation on who was wrong. Thoughts? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/kmFizrPJRI

According to prosecutors, Hood got into a verbal brawl with another man inside the restaurant, and shortly after, the man punched her a couple of times. This instigated Hood's son to pull his mother's gun and shoot the man. The man sustained three gunshot wounds and died later that night.

A video recording of the argument in the restaurant queue was shared by some people on Twitter. One user, @HelloKennedi, shared the clip where the man, identified as Jeremy Brown, can be seen landing the punches at Hood, and then a gunshot is heard. The user opined that the man got what he deserved.

kennedy. @HelloKennedi TW// Domestic violence.



A woman and a man got into an argument and he proceeded to physically assault her. As a result, the women’s 14 year old son shot and k*lled the man. This happened in Chicago.



He got what he deserved if you ask me. TW// Domestic violence. A woman and a man got into an argument and he proceeded to physically assault her. As a result, the women’s 14 year old son shot and k*lled the man. This happened in Chicago. He got what he deserved if you ask me. https://t.co/5VmNZal3V2

Internet engages in a debate regarding Carlisha Hood's viral video

While some people condemned Carlisha and her son's act of inciting and committing a murder, a few others defended the two. Many said the 14-year-old only protected his mother and shot the man in self-defense. However, others criticized Hood for ordering her minor son to pull the trigger and commit a crime.

A few people said that the mother did not need to continue arguing with a stranger man who ultimately led to her son committing murder. They said that the crime could have been avoided.

TheCryptoCrip @TheCryptoCrip1 @HelloKennedi @JazzieJaeT He got what he deserved but why even go back and forth with a man stranger you don’t even know now you and your son fighting murder when it all could of been avoided smh…I don’t see nobody talking about that part @HelloKennedi @JazzieJaeT He got what he deserved but why even go back and forth with a man stranger you don’t even know now you and your son fighting murder when it all could of been avoided smh…I don’t see nobody talking about that part

Jessica @Jessica94310662 @HelloKennedi No he didn't. He was already shot in the back and running away. He was wrong for attacking that woman, but this kid doesn't deserve to have murder on his mind. A mother that tells her son to murder a person deserves to be in jail. @HelloKennedi No he didn't. He was already shot in the back and running away. He was wrong for attacking that woman, but this kid doesn't deserve to have murder on his mind. A mother that tells her son to murder a person deserves to be in jail.

NBA Junkie @Fxck_Fentanyl @HelloKennedi The courts will think otherwise. This is reckless behavior, on both sides. @HelloKennedi The courts will think otherwise. This is reckless behavior, on both sides.

Kimber Chase®™ @KimberChase @JaymalGreen They are all wrong. That coward woman beater laying hands on a female for attention.. the woman for having a loaded weapon in her car with a minor child able to access it and the teen who exercised deadly force for a physical assault. Everyday we hear people screaming about the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @JaymalGreen They are all wrong. That coward woman beater laying hands on a female for attention.. the woman for having a loaded weapon in her car with a minor child able to access it and the teen who exercised deadly force for a physical assault. Everyday we hear people screaming about the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Nick B @NickBOfLA @JaymalGreen Everybody watching this situation was in the wrong. Someone should have stepped in and not allowed this man to hit a woman like that. We have to do better as a group. @JaymalGreen Everybody watching this situation was in the wrong. Someone should have stepped in and not allowed this man to hit a woman like that. We have to do better as a group.

♥Erika @ShugInspires @JaymalGreen @ProdTyBandit I’m just trying to understand why nobody intervened before it got this far. I know we don’t know the whole story but man come on this is ridiculous. @JaymalGreen @ProdTyBandit I’m just trying to understand why nobody intervened before it got this far. I know we don’t know the whole story but man come on this is ridiculous.

SplashSpotlight 🪬 @SpotlightHim @JaymalGreen From what I see the kid and the mom was in self defense. Men need to stop being coddled by their mothers so they can actually be providers and protectors instead of emotional wrecks. Put your hands on a woman first and get handled accordingly. @JaymalGreen From what I see the kid and the mom was in self defense. Men need to stop being coddled by their mothers so they can actually be providers and protectors instead of emotional wrecks. Put your hands on a woman first and get handled accordingly.

Benny James @Beno_ldn @JaymalGreen The 14 year old should be free. He was only protecting his mother. @JaymalGreen The 14 year old should be free. He was only protecting his mother.

BeTruthful_Jn1717 @BJn1717 @JaymalGreen She didn’t touch him. He started beating on his mom. The young man pulled the trigger to protect his mom. There’s video evidence. I don’t understand why they were arrested. @JaymalGreen She didn’t touch him. He started beating on his mom. The young man pulled the trigger to protect his mom. There’s video evidence. I don’t understand why they were arrested.

Carlisha Hood was arrested on bond, and her son was sent to juvenile custody

According to prosecutors, Hood entered the restaurant at 11656 S Halsted St late at night to pick up her food order while her son was waiting for her in the car. In the queue, a verbal argument sprang up between Hood and Brown, whom she had never met before the incident. Court documents said that the mother started texting her son and pointed to him outside.

The argument quickly escalated when the man suddenly charged at Hood and punched her three times in the head. Shorty before the punches, Hood’s son entered the restaurant and stood in the doorway.

Brit @mrsbswift as a boy what do you do when you see your mom being punched by a man. Imagine your mom, leader, role model telling you to keep shooting, my heart breaks for him @HarrietEve9 That poor babyas a boy what do you do when you see your mom being punched by a man. Imagine your mom, leader, role model telling you to keep shooting, my heart breaks for him @HarrietEve9 That poor baby 😢 as a boy what do you do when you see your mom being punched by a man. Imagine your mom, leader, role model telling you to keep shooting, my heart breaks for him

After the first punch landed, the boy supposedly took out a gun, but the man still proceeded with the punches, prompting Hood’s son to fire the first shot at the man, which hit him in the back. Court documents stated that inside the restaurant, there was a witness who was laughing at the incident and was encouraging it.

When Brown tried to flee the scene, Hood and her son followed him. Prosecutors said that the boy continued to fire shots at the man when Hood ordered him to shoot and kill him. The 32-year-old took two more gunshot wounds to the back and shortly after was pronounced dead.

LLS @powwowasu @HarrietEve9 What everyone need to know is individual state laws in reference to guns and self defense. What you can do in Florida & Texas you will go to jail for in Illinois or New York. You can’t just yell self defense and think you not going to jail. @HarrietEve9 What everyone need to know is individual state laws in reference to guns and self defense. What you can do in Florida & Texas you will go to jail for in Illinois or New York. You can’t just yell self defense and think you not going to jail.

Court documents further alleged that after shooting the man, Carlisha Hood turned her attention to a witness and instructed her son to shoot them as well. After that, the mother tried to take the gun from her son but was met with resistance. However, the pair got inside their car and fled the scene.

According to Chicago Police, the mother and son duo were arrested on Wednesday, June 21, from West 111th Street’s 700 Block after witnesses identified them as the individuals involved in the fatal shooting on Sunday. Hood’s neighbor also provided surveillance video of Hood and her son coming home that night and positively identified them.

Derrick @Derrick73492228 @HarrietEve9 There were men in there and people holding a damn camera once he clocked her they ran out. That's half of the reason this happened. Instead of helping her THEY ran and recorded. The mother just threw her son's life away because she was in her feelings. The threat was over smh @HarrietEve9 There were men in there and people holding a damn camera once he clocked her they ran out. That's half of the reason this happened. Instead of helping her THEY ran and recorded. The mother just threw her son's life away because she was in her feelings. The threat was over smh

Prosecutors said that Carlisha Hood has a legal FOID and CCL holder. The two did not have any criminal background. During a court hearing on Thursday, June 22, Carlisha Hood was placed in custody with a bond of $3 million, while her son is currently held in Cook County Juvenile custody.

At Thursday's bond hearing, Judge Barbara Dawkins of Cook County said that according to the allegations, Jeremy Brown did punch Carlisha Hood, but he was killed when he tried to flee the restaurant.

“The threat at that point was over. Things can bear themselves out differently at trial, but that at that point was not defense of others. That was first-degree murder,” Dawkins added.

Carlisha Hood is due for her scheduled court hearing on July 12.

