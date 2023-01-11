What time will Chicago PD season 10 episode 11 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Episode 11 of Chicago PD season 10, the highly anticipated upcoming episode of the crime-action police procedural series, is all set to make its arrival this Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10 pm ET, exclusively on NBC. Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead have acted as creators of the engrossing series.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to witness what is about to come, as the previous episode featured some extremely stirring series of events, including Torres and Borkowski finally catching the person responsible for the burglaries, and Torres finding it difficult to work with Borkowski.

So, without further delay, let's jump right in and find out all about Chicago PD season 10 episode 11, before it airs on NBC.

All you need to know about Chicago PD season 10 episode 11 ahead of its arrival on NBC

What can fans expect from the brand new episode 11?

While the series has not revealed the upcoming episode's director and writer yet, what we do know is that the episode has been titled Long Lost. The official synopsis dropped by NBC reads as follows:

"A shocking ambush at a funeral leads the team into a heated investigation to find the shooters; much to Atwater's surprise, he must rely on someone from his past to help in the investigation, dredging up old memories and revealing new truths."

Take a look at the official promo video for season 10 episode 11 below:

The official synopsis and promo clip for Chicago PD season 10 episode 11 provides viewers with hints of what the episode will bring to them. It will show Atwater in a really tricky situation with a blast from the past, and it will be quite intriguing to witness what new truths will unfold in the brand new episode.

Who are on the cast list for the 10th season of the procedural series?

The promising lead actors on the cast list for season 10 of the NBC series include Jason Beghe as Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight, Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater, Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess, Amy Morton as Sergeant Trudy Platt, and Tracy Spiridakos as Detective Hailey Upton Halstead.

Derek Haas and Michael Brandt have served as developers for the series, while the series has been produced by Terry Miller, Jamie Pachino, Jeremy Beim, Michele Greco, Maisha Closson, and Kim Rome.

The long list of writers for the 10th season of Chicago PD includes Gwen Sigan, Scott Gold, Gavin Harris, Kevin Deiboldt, Ike Smith, Gwen Sigan and a few others, while the latest season has been directed by Chad Saxton, Carl Seaton, Lisa Robinson, Brenna Malloy, Bethany Rooney, John Hyams, and more.

Don't forget to watch episode 11 of Chicago PD season 10, which will arrive exclusively on NBC on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

