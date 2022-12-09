Chicago Fire fall finale spoilers: What happened to Stella Kidd and who returned to the show?

The highly anticipated fall finale of Chicago Fire Season 11, Nemesis, made its arrival on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, exclusively on NBC Network. Victor Teran has served as the writer for the episode, while the highly exhilarating episode has been directed by Reza Tabrizi.

As per NBC's official synopsis for the latest Chicago Fire Season 11 episode 9:

"Severide struggles with the cost of helping Det. Pryma with the Martucci case; Gallo campaigns for Herrmann to represent 51 at the National Firefighter's Association's Winter Conference; a familiar face makes a shocking return."

Ever since the episode's debut on NBC, it has already begun to receive quite the attention of fans due to its highly intriguing plotline and interesting turn of events, with Stella and Carver succumbing to a terrifying blast and getting fatally injured.

The fall finale episode also marked the astounding return of one of the show's most villainous characters, Emma, Violet’s former disgraced paramedic partner. Actress Caitlin Carver can be seen reprising her role as Emma in the brand new episode of Chicago Fire.

Without further ado, let's dive right in to find out in detail what happened in the 9th episode of the 11th season of Chicago Fire.

Learn all about episode 9 of Chicago Fire Season 11

How was the return of Emma Jacobs?

In the episode, the audience saw Gallo offering to take up shifts for Stella in exchange for her vote for Herrmann to speak for 51 at the conference. Their conversation was interrupted when Kylie appeared to tell Stella that IED had arrived. Carver entered the room, along with the person from IED, and it was none other than Emma Jacobs.

Everyone seemed to wonder how Jacobs was selected for such a high-ranked job after the way she exited. When Carver asked if they knew Emma from before, Stella told him all about how Emma blackmailed Hawkins and tried to get Violet fired. Without a shred of doubt, Emma's return was quite astonishing and evoked tension among the other characters.

What happened to Stella and Carver?

At the end of the episode, it was quite nerve-wrecking as Martucci and the police began to open fire and SWAT broke down the building door. The SWAT team then informed the firefighters that a medic was needed. Stella found out that there was a grenade stuck in Pryma’s leg, which was yet to be detonated.

Pryma could not be moved from there. However, he was bleeding fatally and needed immediate medical attention. Carver and Stella volunteered to help Pryma. Thereafter, with Stella and Carver volunteering to take care of Pryma, the bomb squad person began disassembling the bomb.

They struggled to hold Pryma still as he was moving in pain continuously. However, the person from the bomb squad was finally successful in taking out every bit of the bomb stuck to Pryma's leg.

However, in a horrifying turn of events, the grenade began to go off as the bomb squad person started to walk away with it. The audience witnessed him warning everyone to take cover right before the highly dangerous explosion took place, fatally injuring Stella and Carver. It is safe to say it was quite an intense moment to watch.

Watch the fall finale of Chicago Fire Season 11, which aired on NBC, on December 7, 2022.

