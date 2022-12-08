What time will Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 air on NBC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Chicago Fire season 11, the highly electrifying latest season of the procedural drama series, is all set to release its upcoming episode 9. This will mark the fall finale episode, which will be available on the popular network NBC, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Derek Haas and Michael Brandt have served as the creators of the fan-favorite series.

Andrea Newman, Michael Gilvary, Matt Whitney, Derek Haas, Victor Teran, Elizabeth Sherman, and Ashley Cooper have acted as writers for the ongoing 11th season of the series, while Reza Tabrizi, Brenna Malloy, Matt Earl Beesley, Stephen Cragg, Kantu Lentz, and Lisa Robinson are the directors for Chicago Fire season 11.

It is safe to say that fans of the highly gripping series, have been eagerly waiting to see what the 9th episode of season 11 will bring to the table after the previous episode, titled, A Beautiful Life ended with Carver and Gallo clashing and Violet encouraging Brett to begin dating again.

Episode 9 of Chicago Fire season 11 has been titled Nemesis

What can be excepted from the upcoming episode?

The much-awaited season 11 episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, exclusively on NBC Network. The airtime of the episode is 9:00 pm ET.

The episode has been titled Nemesis, and the writer and director for the episode are yet to be revealed. The official synopsis for the episode, given by NBC, reads:

"Severide struggles with the cost of helping Det. Pryma with the Martucci case; Gallo campaigns for Herrmann to represent 51 at the National Firefighter's Association's Winter Conference; a familiar face makes a shocking return."

By the looks of the official synopsis for Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9, it is quite understandable that the episode will be full of engrossing drama as Severide will be seen facing challenges regarding the cost of Det. Pryma's Martucci case and Gallo will be seen campaigning for Herrmann.

The fall finale episode will also provide the audience with an unexpected appearance from a known individual. Hence, without a shred of doubt, there will be a series of exciting events throughout the entire episode.

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 promo

Here's a closer look at the official promo for season 11 episode 9:

The official promo video gives viewers thrilling and nail-biting glimpses of what they can expect from season 11 episode 9 of the show. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the audience will witness the Chicago Fire team in action as they try to solve the pressing issues at hand.

Without a shred of doubt, the episode will take its audience on a thrilling and engaging rollercoaster ride.

Who are the cast members of season 11 of Chicago Fire?

The highly intriguing cast list for season 11 of the series includes Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide, Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Eamonn Walker as Wallace Boden, the Deputy District Chief, David Eigenberg as Lt. Christopher Herrmann, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, and several others.

Don't forget to watch Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 9 pm ET, on NBC.

