Top 5 drama series like Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire debuted in 2012 and has remained popular over the course of ten seasons. The show, which follows the personal and professional lives of Chicago Fire Department paramedics and firefighters, will return to NBC on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET.

Chicago Fire follows the standard format of a medical drama and is part of the Chicago franchise, which also includes shows such Chicago PD and Chicago Med. Its ensemble cast include Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney,Monica Raymund and others. If you love Chicago Fire, you'll enjoy the shows listed below.

Grey's Anatomy, ER and 3 other shows similar to Chicago Fire

1) The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor, unlike most medical dramas, is sensitive to its characters and the obstacles in their lives. It is centred on Shaun Murphy's experiences as an autistic doctor with savant syndrome, which is unusual for a workplace drama because most of them do not define a lead character but rather follow the lives of the majority of employees.

Freddie Highmore portrays Shaun Murphy brilliantly, who must deal with the everyday conflicts that society and his profession present while also coming to terms with a traumatic past. The Good Doctor has five seasons, with the sixth set to premiere in October 2022. The show is currently available on Netflix.

2) For the People

For the People is a legal drama about two new prosecutors who take on the most high-profile cases.

For the People, like Chicago Fire, focuses on the characters' personal lives as well as their professional lives. The show debuted on ABC in 2018 and lasted two seasons before being cancelled. It stars Hope Davis and Ben Shenkman in lead roles, and it received mixed reviews from critics.

3) Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy is the most popular medical drama of all time and one of television's longest-running shows. In addition, the show set the standard for most medical dramas. The show's nineteenth season will premiere in October 2022.

The show's characters mature professionally while the audience gets to know them personally over the course of nineteen seasons. Chicago Fire's tense and dramatic scenes are reminiscent of Grey's Anatomy.

4) Station 19

Given Grey's Anatomy's popularity, it's no surprise that the network has funded spin-offs. Station 19 is Grey's Anatomy's second spin-off, following Private Practice. Station 19 follows the lives of Seattle Fire Department employees in the same way that the Chicago Police Department follows the lives of its officers. The sixth season of Station 19 is set to premiere in October.

Station 19 is one of the few spin-offs that manages to capture the essence of the original, in this case Grey's Anatomy. Station 19 received mixed reviews upon its premiere on television.

5) ER

ER, unlike most medical dramas, focuses on the professional side of things. It also delves into the lives of the patients to create a multi-layered narrative. ER is a television series starring George Clooney, Noah Wyle, and Anthony Edwards that follows medical professionals at the Chicago ER and how they manage their careers.

ER was well received by critics. The show debuted on NBC in 1994 and ran for fifteen seasons before ending in 2009.

