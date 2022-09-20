What time will Chicago PD Season 10 episode 1 air? Hailey Upton is worried about husband Jay Halstead

The NBC police drama Chicago PD, which follows the exploits of Detective Sergeant Hank Voight and his elite Intelligence Unit at the Chicago Police Department, is back for yet another installment. The upcoming season, which will premiere on Wednesday, September 21, at 10 pm ET on NBC, might bring some heartbreaking news for the series' fans.

Season 9 ended on a busy note, with the Intelligence team members going through personal and professional changes. The upcoming season of Chicago PD will pick up from there, and it is expected that the season will be rough for Jay Halstead.

All about Chicago PD season 10 episode 1

Chicago PD season 10, episode 1, has been titled Let It Bleed. The episode will reportedly see Voight still reeling from the death of his civilian informant, Anna Avalos. We will also see him in conflict with the newlyweds Hailey Upton and Jay Halstead. The synopsis for the premiere episode states,

"Still reeling from the death of informant Anna, Voight faces a new threat as he tries to keep the neighborhood clean; new wrinkles develop in the Upton, Halstead and Voight dynamic; the team gets a new chief."

Season 9 saw Anna becoming paranoid and Voight adamant about keeping her safe. But Upton was against the idea because Anna killed Escano. Anna ultimately died at Upton and Halstead's hands as she tried firing on Voight. But this will lead to more conflicts between Voight and Upton, while Halstead will be caught in the crossfire.

What happens to Halstead? Why is Upton worried?

Season 10 brings with it some disturbing news. Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting Chicago PD in the middle of season 10 after playing Jay Halstead for almost a decade. Since the announcement, everyone has been concerned about Halstead's remaining story, including Upton. It is intriguing how the character will be written out of the police procedural.

After the Anna incident, Halstead will find himself in the middle of all the tension between his boss Voight and his new wife, Upton. Hailey Upton is worried about Halstead because they have different approaches to dealing with a grieving Voight, which may put them in conflict with one another.

This may have something to do with how Halstead will be written out. Given that a new conflict is brewing within the Intelligence, it creates anticipation regarding Jay's story's ending.

The police-procedural will air its premiere episode of the tenth season on Wednesday, September 21, at 10 PM ET on NBC.

Get ready for some exciting twists and climaxes in the upcoming season of NBC's Chicago PD. Don't miss the season since it may be the last time you see Jesse Lee Soffer in his iconic role as Jay Halstead.

