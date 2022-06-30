“Cautiously optimistic”: George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Ticket to Paradise trailer leaves Twitter divided

Ticket to Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, has dropped its official trailer. Directed by Ol Parker, the romcom centers on two divorced parents who decide to ruin their daughter's wedding in Bali.

Since the trailer came out, fans have been all over social media discussing the story and the lead pair's onscreen chemistry. While some expressed enthusiasm for the film, others said they were ''cautiously optimistic.''

Image via @jolene_bray on Twitter

Read on to see more reactions on Twitter.

Fans divided over George Clooney-Julia Roberts starrer Tickets to Paradise trailer

Several fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts about Ticket to Paradise's trailer, which came out on June 29, 2022. Many believed the trailer was too long while others were excited about the film.

Take a look at some of their reactions:

What do you all think of the trailer for TICKET TO PARADISE starring George Clooney, Julia Roberts & Kaitlyn Dever? Coming to theaters on October 21st #TicketToParadise

Ol Parker is great in crowdpleaser mode and I REALLY miss the 90s when genre films (romcoms/thrillers) could be just based on a simple script and still turn into hits due to sheer star power. I am hoping those films will have a comeback. Hopefully starting with #TicketToParadise.

Trailer #12 worked on in 2022. So much dialogue in this one

agreed. this trailer could be a minute shorter and just as effective. but I'll still be there opening weekend. 🤷‍♀️

looks so good! Two of my favorites George Clooney and Julia Roberts together on screen again come October 21st!

Me when George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in "Ticket to Paradise" the videogame.

Reactions to the trailer of Ticket To Paradise have been largely mixed, with many complaining about the length of the trailer. Meanwhile, while others hoped the film would be better than Money Monster, which also starred Roberts and Clooney in the lead roles. The film is set to release on October 21, 2022.

Ticket to Paradise trailer

Universal Pictures dropped the official trailer for Ticket to Paradise on Sunday, which showcased several hilarious moments involving Clooney and Roberts.

In one of the early scenes, the two start arguing on a flight when they discover they're sitting next to each other. Roberts tells the stewardess that she wants to sit somewhere else and that they used be married. Clooney hilariously responds by saying, ''Worst 19 years of my life,'' to which Roberts says, ''We were only married for five.''

Overall, the trailer has a charming, lighthearted tone with memorable dialogues and some genuinely funny moments. The official synopsis of Ticket To Paradise on Universal Pictures reads:

''Academy Award® winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite on the big screen as exes who find themselves on a shared mission to stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made.''

Julia Roberts and George Clooney's past works

Before Ticket To Paradise, Julia Roberts and George Clooney have worked together on a number of films over the years. The two appeared in Steven Soderbergh's iconic heist comedy flick, Ocean's Eleven, and its 2004 sequel, Ocean's Twelve.

The two also starred in Clooney's directorial debut, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which was written by Charlie Kaufman. The film received widespread critical acclaim and did fairly well at the box-office.

In 2016, the two starred in Jodie Foster's crime drama, Money Monster, which received mostly mixed reviews from critics. The film, however, turned out to be a commercial success.

The movie revolves around a TV host and his producer who, along with his entire crew, are taken hostage by an investor who loses money. Clooney plays the role of TV host Lee Gates, while Roberts essays the character of his producer, Patty Fenn. Despite some negative and mixed reviews from critics, the performances by both Clooney and Roberts received high praise.

