Station 19 fall finale recap: Christmas drama in intense finale

Station 19 is back with yet another episode, the last one in some time. Titled "All I want for Christmas Is You", this holiday special episode pushed the pedals on the drama. So many things happened in a widely exciting episode that covered so much.

With many interesting cases, the emotional upheaval from the previous episodes, and a little merry cheerfulness, this is one of the perfect all-round episodes.

The tight case of panic attacks

The episode's first crisis involved Victoria Hughes (Barrett Doss) responding to a call after waiting for some time without one. A woman named Amy was having a panic attack, and the neighbors called the EMT on her.

Amy's husband arrived with the baby, and Victoria instantly felt that everything wasn't okay. Upon asking subtly, Amy indicated the same. Her husband claimed she had no medical problems and insisted the team leave.

Victoria tried to grab the baby hastily, but the husband threatened to report kidnapping. In the midst of this, Victoria got a panic attack of her own and rushed out, leaving the baby with Jack Gibson (Grey Damon).

When police arrived, they found bruises on Amy's body, confirming regular assault and arresting the husband. Victoria apologized to Amy for this and convinced her to leave her house and stay with relatives.

A case of wedged cars

On his way to Christmas shopping, a man was wedged between two cars in his driveway. The situation was tense, and it looked like there was little chance of rescue for the Station 19 team.

Proper medical care was a must in this process, as Ben Warren (Jason George) warned. Ben tried hard to pass the best judgment but ended up calling Carina de Luca to the scene.

Ben decided to call the shots. They would separate the cars and then perform emergency surgery on the man. As soon as they split the vehicles, the emergency team goes into action. They stabilized the victim, but he had to be taken to another hospital.

Victoria's repercussions

Vic and Jack talk about the situation earlier, with Vic deemed unfit for the field even now. The former tried to reason that it was due to their relationship, but Jack benched her on her first day on call.

Victoria confessed to Theo about kissing Jack, and on asking, she even admitted she did not love him.

The holidays are here

Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) and Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) had yet another savory moment as they announced to the squad that they were having a baby. Everyone rejoiced.

To add to a joyful occasion, Baby Pru came to the station to celebrate Christmas with them. It was also announced that the man from the wedged cars was safe.

Station 19 future: When will the show return?

Station 19 is not set to return any time soon. Fans have been visibly upset about this fact, but it will be at least another month or two for a new episode to come.

The future of the show will be revealed soon enough. Until then, fans can stay tuned.

