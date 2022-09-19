Who is Jake Lockett? Meet the actor who will be joining Firehouse 51 as Sam Carver in Chicago Fire Season 11

NBC's acclaimed drama Chicago Fire is set to return to the airwaves on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 9/8c, with new storylines and cast members such as Jake Lockett.

The series, which is a part of the acclaimed One Chicago series, is getting its eleventh season this fall. There will be new cast members joining the season, in addition to recurring characters like Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney).

Among them is Blood Ride star Jake Lockett. His appearance had previously been reported, but the character he was portraying was shrouded in mystery. More information about the actor's role in Chicago Fire has recently emerged.

Read on for more details about Jake Lockett.

Who is Jake Lockett and what role does he play in Chicago Fire season 11?

If one searches for Jake Lockett online, they will notice how little information is available about him. This could be because the actor wishes to keep his personal life private.

Lockett was born in Texas, United States, on March 12. The year of his birth is unknown. Lockett graduated from Texas A&M University with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. He then started acting in comedic roles. His first notable role was in an episode of Two Broke Girls, and he has continued to work in television ever since.

He has appeared in Masters of Sex, NCIS: LA, Hawaii Five-O, and Scorpion, among others on television. He also continued to appear in films during this time. Lockett received critical acclaim for his performance in Greg Kwedar's Transpecos (2016) and went on to star in James Franco's Blood on Wheels, where he played the lead antagonist alongside Franco. He also appeared in the independent film Lycan.

Jake Lockett is a man of many interests. Billiards, boating, bowling, equestrianism, fishing, football, basketball, rugby, baseball, golf, track & field, mixed martial arts, snowboarding, snowmobile, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, trampoline, volleyball, weight-lifting, and yoga are among his hobbies, according to sources. He has also received training in the Sayoc Fighting System and boxing.

Moreover, Lockett is a trained pilot and can maneuver a Cessna 152 and VFR 172-class aircraft.

The actor will join the One Chicago team as Sam Carver, a friend of current 51 lieutenant Stella Kidd. Carver was also a former classmate of Kidd's, which influenced his relationship with the Firehouse 51. According to sources, Jake Lockett's Sam Carver will be a key character in Chicago Fire's 11th season, with some stories and episodes revolving around him.

Carver will team up with Stella Kidd to help his former boss in the second episode of the new season, titled Every Scar Tells a Story. This episode is also expected to explain Sam Carver's origin story and his appearance at Firehouse 51.

Sam Carver is set to appear in the first episode of the season of Chicago Fire on NBC beginning Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 9/8c. The new season of the series is eagerly anticipated by fans, as the original show has been on the air for a long time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far