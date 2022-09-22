''What's the point?'': Chicago Fire fans divided over Kyle Sheffield's return in season 11 premiere

The 11th season of Chicago Fire aired on NBC on Thursday, September 21, 2022. One of the biggest highlights of the eventful premiere episode was the return of Kyle Sheffield. Fans on Twitter seem polarized over his cameo, with many expressing unhappiness over what happened between him and Sylvie Brett. One viewer asked the logic behind Kyle's return.

Keep reading to learn what fans have to say on Twitter.

Twitterati is divided over Kyle Sheffield's surprising cameo in Chicago Fire season 11 premiere

Several fans took to Twitter to share their views on the first episode of Chicago Fire season 11. Many viewers spoke about Kyle Sheffield's unexpected return to the show. Some seemed happy, while others weren't overly enthusiastic about his return. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Christian @Learnthingss #ChicagoFire #Brettsey Incredibly happy Kyle is engaged!! But man my heart breaks for Sylvie🥺 Incredibly happy Kyle is engaged!! But man my heart breaks for Sylvie🥺❤️#ChicagoFire #Brettsey https://t.co/72LN7SmkH2

Brettsey Daily ❤️‍🔥 @BrettseyDaily #chicagofire Yasssss KYLE IS ENGAGED TO ONE OF HIS BEST FRIEND NAME CASSIE SO NO SYLVIE AND KYLE BABY Yasssss KYLE IS ENGAGED TO ONE OF HIS BEST FRIEND NAME CASSIE SO NO SYLVIE AND KYLE BABY 🙌❤️ #chicagofire https://t.co/UOhp3TT82y

Kristen @itshauteoutside So Kyle’s here to tell Sylvie he got engaged to Hope right? Right #ChicagoFire So Kyle’s here to tell Sylvie he got engaged to Hope right? Right #ChicagoFire

Esbee @Esbee92 Yeah. We've all been missing Kyle. Said no one ever. #ChicagoFire Yeah. We've all been missing Kyle. Said no one ever. #ChicagoFire

Kyle Sheffield is a former Fire Chaplain who worked for the Chicago Fire Department. Earlier in the show, he'd proposed to Sylvie Brett, and the couple were engaged for quite some time until Brett decided that she wanted to stay back in Chicago.

Kyle Sheffield is portrayed by noted actor Teddy Sears. Sears has appeared in several popular films and shows over the years, including American Horror Story, Raising the Bar, Masters of Sex, and Nine Lives, to name a few.

More details about Chicago Fire plot and cast

Chicago Fire centers around the lives of numerous firefighters and paramedics as they save people's lives in the city while struggling with their struggles and challenges. Here's the official synopsis of the show, as per NBC:

''This edge-of-your-seat ride is a look into the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 as they risk their lives every day to save and protect the citizens of Chicago.''

The description further states:

''Led by Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Rescue Squad 3 works closely with Lt. Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) on Engine 51 and Lt. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) on Truck 81. Their tireless, never-give-up mindset brings them all closer together - the men and women of Firehouse 51 are more than co-workers, they're family.''

The series made its debut on NBC in October 2021 and received primarily mixed-to-positive reviews from audiences and critics, who praised the series' powerful storyline, writing, and performances by the actors. It has spawned a spinoff titled Chicago PD. The Chicago franchise includes Chicago PD, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago Justice.

Chicago Fire features Taylor Kinney as Lieutenant Kelly Severide and David Eigenberg as Senior Firefighter Christopher Herrmann. Kinney's Severide has garnered a strong following among fans of the show. Apart from Chicago Fire, Kinney is known for his performances in shows and films like Zero Dark Thirty, The Other Woman, and The Vampire Diaries, to name a few.

The rest of the cast members include Miranda Rae Mayo as Firefighter Stella Kidd, Kara Killmer as Paramedic Sylvie Brett, and Hanako Greensmith as Paramedic Violet Mikami.

Don't miss Chicago Fire season 11 on NBC.

