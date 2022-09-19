What time will Chicago Fire Season 11 episode 1 air on NBC? Show exec promises "lot of heat"  

Season 11 of Chicago Fire will premiere on NBC on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 9 pm. ET/PT. The new season will mark one decade of the series, which premiered its first season in 2012. It will stream along with Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

IMDb's synopsis of the series reads:

"The story of firefighters and paramedics in the city of Chicago, both on a personal and professional level."

Season 11 of Chicago Fire will follow events that took place after Lieutenant Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd's wedding in the last episode of season 10.

The upcoming season will feature actors Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Kara Kilmer, David Eigenberg, Joe Minoso, Christian Stolte, Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, Hanako Greensmith, Eamonn Walker, and Jake Lockett.

Read on to find out more about season 11 of the show on NBC.

What to expect from season 11 of Chicago Fire?

While details around the upcoming season are under wraps, executive producer Derek Haas told ET Online:

"Season 11 blasts off with a relentless pace, starting right where we left Severide and Kidd last season -- and the episode never lets up for the full hour. Let's just say it has a lot of heat. From the very first second."

Season 11 has a lot of questions to answer, beginning with whose car visited Severide and Kidd at their honeymoon. The last episode of season 10, titled The Magnificent City of Chicago, ended with a cliffhanger as the couple celebrated their wedding on one hand, and were visited by someone from Severide's past.

A quick guess could be someone connected to the drug dealer who had put Severide in the hospital. When Severide arrived at the court to testify against his attacker, one of the dealer's men tried to hold him back. A fight ensued, which led to the unidentified man's death.

In addition to the above, it remains to be seen what turn the romantic angle between Matthew Casey and Sylvie Brett takes. The tenth episode witnessed the return of both characters.

While Brett was taking a break from her long-distance with Casey, the latter took the life-altering decision to leave Firehouse 51 and move to Oregon to look after the Darden boys.

In the finale of season 10, Brett and Casey discussed their plans for themselves, but it remains to be seen if they will rekindle their relationship.

Meanwhile, a romantic angle could be brewing between Blake Gallo and Violet Mikami as both were seen stealing glances at each other during Severide and Kidd's wedding.

More information about Chicago Fire

It is an American drama television series created by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas, with Dick Wolf of Wolf Entertainment as the executive producer. Wolf Entertainment's Chicago franchise deals with different public services in Chicago, Illinois.

Chicago Fire follows the professional and personal lives of firefighters, rescue personnel, and paramedics of the Chicago Fire Department at the fictional Firehouse 51.

Episode 1 of season 11 of Chicago Fire will premiere on NBC on September 21, 2022.

