"This show is dead without Jay Halstead": Chicago PD fans get emotional as they prepare for Jay's exit

Chicago PD season 10 premiered on NBC on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The eventful first episode witnessed a number of pivotal events, but the main focus remains on Jay Halstead's impending exit from the show.

Fans on Twitter haven't stopped talking about Halstead as they prepare to bid adieu to one of Chicago PD's most beloved characters. One user even tweeted that the show is ''dead without Jay Halstead.''

✨ Courtney ✨ @5021Upstead #ChicagoPD What the hell was with that premiere!?! Why were they ALL so OOC!?! This show is DEAD without Jay Halstead & that premiere PROVED IT! What the hell was with that premiere!?! Why were they ALL so OOC!?! This show is DEAD without Jay Halstead & that premiere PROVED IT! 😒 #ChicagoPD

Twitter gets emotional as Jay Halstead's exit from Chicago PD nears

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the first episode of Chicago PD season 10. Most of the comments revolve around Jay Halstead's impending exit from the show. Many viewers also said that they'll miss Jay and Hailey as a couple, fondly known as 'Upstead.'

nikki @haIsteadsass well, there it is. jay is going to choose to leave the unit to allow himself to hold onto his integrity/morality and his unwavering support of hailey without it being clouded by voight. #chicagopd well, there it is. jay is going to choose to leave the unit to allow himself to hold onto his integrity/morality and his unwavering support of hailey without it being clouded by voight. #chicagopd

Waffles @wafflesetc how I feel about this nightmare called #ChicagoPD & Jay Halstead leaving how I feel about this nightmare called #ChicagoPD & Jay Halstead leaving https://t.co/bcSIXPkiBJ

nikki @haIsteadsass #upstead all I know is that we better get one last kiss between jay and hailey before we lose them completely. this could’ve been the perfect moment for a reassuring kiss. #chicagopd all I know is that we better get one last kiss between jay and hailey before we lose them completely. this could’ve been the perfect moment for a reassuring kiss. #chicagopd #upstead https://t.co/JdL0TsvhQS

Maggiebellsnumberonefan @lupojubal I can see how Jays leaving already real sad #ChicagoPD I can see how Jays leaving already real sad #ChicagoPD

Jay Halstead on his exit from Chicago PD

Last month, Variety reported that actor Jesse Lee Soffer, who portrays the role of Jay Halstead, will be quitting Chicago PD midway through season 10. The actor has been a part of the show since its inception in 2014.

While he didn't explicitly state the reason regarding his decision to quit the show. In a statement to Variety, the actor said:

''I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew.''

He further stated:

''To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.''

A quick look at the plot and cast

Chicago PD focuses on various Chicago police officers dealing with a number of high-profile cases as they try to keep the city and its people safe.

The official synopsis of the show describes it as a "riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city's most heinous offenses - organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond.''

The synopsis further states:

''At the center of Chicago P.D. is Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), who is at ground zero against the war on crime in Chicago and is fiercely determined yet complicated.''

The first season of the show premiered in 2014 and garnered mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the show's gripping and entertaining plotline and performances by the cast but criticized it for its formulaic approach. It enjoys a significant fan following among fans of the original Chicago Fire series.

The show features a number of highly talented actors in key roles, including Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton Halstead, and Patrick John Flueger as Adam Ruzek, among many others.

You can watch Chicago PD season 10 on NBC. The second episode will air on the network on September 28, 2022.

