Who is Jesse Lee Soffer? Meet the actor who is quitting NBC drama Chicago P.D. 

Actor Jesse Lee Soffer played the role of Jay Halstead in NBC's acclaimed police drama series, Chicago P.D. As per Variety, the actor has decided to quit the iconic show, and the upcoming tenth season is expected to be his last. Soffer is a noted American actor who's had a long career in television and films.

Soffer's portrayal of Halstead in the NBC drama has received widespread critical acclaim. He's been a part of the show since the second season. Without further ado, read on to find out more details about Jesse Lee Soffer, his early life, and his role in Chicago P.D.

Jesse Lee Soffer's early life, film and TV projects, role in Chicago P.D., and more

Born on April 23, 1984, Jesse Lee Soffer spent most of his childhood in New York and Connecticut. His father, Stan Soffer, passed away when Soffer was around nine years old. Soffer has been interested in acting since he was six years old. He did a Kix cereal commercial at the age of six, following which he landed his debut film role in Joe Dante's Matinee.

Throughout the 90s, Jesse Lee Soffer has appeared in several shows and films like The Brady Bunch Movie, A Very Brady Sequel, and Two of a Kind, to name a few. He later went on to star in CBS' popular drama, As The World Turns, wherein he played the role of Will Munson.

For his performance in the soap opera, Jesse Lee Soffer received three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series. Soffer has also played minor roles in CSI: Miami, Rizzoli & Isles, and many more. His film credits include Gracie, In Time, and Safe Passage.

Jesse Lee Soffer's performance as Jay Halstead in NBC's Chicago P.D. has received high praise from viewers and critics. Halstead is a detective known for his aggressive, in-your-face approach. He also has a deeply troubled and complicated equation with his father. Soffer made his debut in the show in the first episode of Chicago P.D., titled Chicago Fire. Regarding his exit, Soffer mentioned in a statement to Variety,

''I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past 10 years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew. To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead.''

More details about Chicago P.D. plot and cast

Chicago P.D. follows the lives of various officers working for the Chicago Police Department, who try to nab notorious criminals in the city. A brief description of the show, as per NBC, reads:

"'Chicago P.D.' is a riveting police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department's elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city's most heinous offenses - organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond.''

The series stars Jason Beghe in the lead role and several prominent actors in supporting roles like Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, and LaRoyce Hawkins, among others.

Chicago P.D. season 10 is set to arrive on NBC on September 21, 2022.

