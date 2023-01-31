In September 2012, Johnny Lewis, who once played a role in the hit FX series Sons of Anarchy, dated Katy Perry, and co-starred in The Runaways alongside Kristen Stewart, reportedly killed his elderly landlady and murdered her cat before falling to his death in Los Angeles.

Over a decade later, ID's Death by Fame, which recently premiered on the channel, will further delve into the disgraced actor's life. He was only released from prison a few days prior to the incident and had an extensive criminal record, most of which was drug-related.

The all-new episode titled Man of Anarchy will premiere on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET. Here's what the synopsis states:

"Johnny Lewis has everything any 28-year-old actor could ever dream of, but not even a hit show or celebrity girlfriend could keep him from falling headfirst into the most terrifying role of his life."

Lewis, 28, whose life had been falling apart after his glory days as a rising star, attacked his 81-year-old landlady, Catherine Davis, beating and strangling her to death. He then fell to his death and was found by police in the driveway. While authorities speculated that his actions were fueled by drugs, further investigation proved the theory false.

Here's everything to know about Johnny Lewis' criminal history ahead of the episode premiere.

Exploring former Sons of Anarchy actor Johnny Lewis' criminal record, including the multiple arrests

The shocking death of Sons of Anarchy actor Johnny Lewis, who allegedly murdered the 81-year-old owner of the Los Angeles home from which he rented a room, shocked audiences and his co-stars. Lewis, 28, died on September 26, 2012, after he beat Catherine Davis to death. Authorities allege that he fell from a wall or a balcony while trying to flee the crime scene.

However, the actor's criminal past reveals a long history of criminal charges, as well as a brief term at a mental health facility, prior to his death.

Johnny Lewis was sentenced to prison in the months before he murdered an elderly landlady before falling to his death

Johnny Lewis was first arrested on February 10, 2012, in Los Angeles for allegedly assaulting Shirley Wendell. His bail was set at $20,000. Two days later, he was charged with two misdemeanors related to that arrest—assault and battery and resisting arrest—to which he entered a plea of no contest. He was given three years of summary probation and 12 days in county jail.

Lewis was once again arrested on February 18 for breaking into a Los Angeles home through a window with the intention of committing a felony.

He was arrested on February 24 on charges of two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a third incident that took place in Los Angeles on January 3, 2012. But when he failed to appear for two court hearings, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. The actor finally showed up during his third appearance.

On March 19, Lewis was charged with further felonies stemming from his arrest on February 18 for breaking into a building in Los Angeles. He was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, felony burglary, and loitering. He missed his arraignment once more, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest with a $250,000 bond. He again missed multiple hearings.

Lewis was arrested on March 27 for the incident that happened on January 3 and decided to enter a not-guilty plea to both charges of felony assault with a deadly weapon. He remained in custody up until his trial.

Lewis was sentenced to prison and was released five days before the incident occurred

Johnny Lewis' February 18 arrest resulted in his being placed in jail on April 12. Over a month later, on May 18, he was transferred from jail to Ridgeview Ranch in Altadena, California, a facility that focuses on issues related to mental health, substance abuse, and alcoholism.

The actor later appeared in court on August 8, withdrawing his previous not-guilty plea and entering a plea of no contest to one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 365 days in the county jail and three years of formal probation. On August 17, Lewis entered a second no-contest plea to a charge of attempted burglary and was ordered to serve an additional 291 days in prison.

However, he was released from prison earlier than expected on September 21, 2012, after being given credit for hundreds of days already served and for his good behavior.

Five days later, on September 26, authorities were called over to Catherine Davis' Los Feliz home, which was a B&B called Writers Villa for struggling artists, where they found the two dead.

Learn more about the disgraced actor's life and death on ID's Death by Fame this Monday, January 30, 2023.

