Former Sons of Anarchy actor Johnny Lewis, who reportedly fell to death after murdering his 81-year-old landlady Catherine Davis in September 2012, will be the subject of an all-new episode of ID's Death by Fame. The episode will likely shed light on murder victim Davis, who was often described as a "Hollywood legend" to actors.

The upcoming episode titled Man of Anarchy will air on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET. The synopsis states:

"Johnny Lewis has everything any 28-year-old actor could ever dream of, but not even a hit show or celebrity girlfriend could keep him from falling headfirst into the most terrifying role of his life."

In September 2012, the scandalous story of actor Johnny Lewis, 28, best known for playing a biker on the FX series Sons of Anarchy, caused a media frenzy after he allegedly killed someone before falling to death.

The victim's real name, identified by the media as his 81-year-old Los Feliz landlady Catherine Davis, only surfaced after the incident after people started referring to her as a "Hollywood legend" and a "near saint" for struggling actors. She was a kind philanthropist who, throughout her life, offered her property near Tinseltown as a B&B to struggling artists.

This article will further discuss Catherine Davis' murder and the tragic death of her murderer, Johnny Lewis, moments later.

Los Feliz landlady Catherine Davis was found beaten to death inside her home

On September 26, 2012, 81-year-old Catherine Davis was brutally murdered in the 3600 block of Lowry Road in Los Feliz. According to reports, former Sons of Anarchy actor Johnny Lewis assaulted Davis inside her home, which was also a B&B for struggling actors near Hollywood. She died from blunt force injuries to the head and strangulation. Her body was found inside her house called Writers Villa.

Actor/comic Taylor Negron even paid tribute to Davis, his one-time landlady who eventually became a lifelong friend after the incident. Negron claimed he was 24 years old when he moved into Davis' so-called "Writers Villa."

According to Deadline, Taylor Negron said:

"Over time, I stayed in every room in the house and became a part of that household, made up of equally eccentric types that came to Lowey Road to stay while in artistic transit or retreat."

He further added:

"Cathy was always catering meals for us from local restaurants and long after I moved out, I would attend these long dinners on her flagstone terrace where you would meet Dutch movie stars or violin soloists from Japan. Actors and writers put their best face forward as Cathy demonstrated to them that their dreams were not far from reach."

Authorities named 28-year-old Lewis as the only suspect in Davis's death following an incident at her house, where the actor had rented a room. Later, Lewis' body was discovered in the driveway of the property. At the time, authorities claimed that he fell off a wall or a balcony while attempting to flee the crime scene after killing the landlady.

The upper floors of the house appeared to have been ransacked. Moreover, authorities discovered the body of a dead cat that had been brutally beaten to death.

Catherine Davis' neighbors were attacked by Johnny Lewis on the day she was murdered

Before discovering the bodies, authorities received multiple calls from witnesses who reported a "screaming woman" and three men fighting, which led them to Catherine Davis' house sometime around 10:40 am. According to the Los Angeles Times, Johnny Lewis was already dead when cops arrived, approximately six feet from a wall in the driveway. They later discovered Davis' body inside the house.

One of Davis' neighbors reported that Lewis jumped a fence and assaulted a painter in a neighboring yard. The neighbor, his wife, and the painter, who managed to flee the fight with the actor, rushed indoors and blocked the door to keep him out.

It was initially suspected that Johnny Lewis may have committed the violent crime while he was under the influence of drugs or medication, given a history of drug-related arrests. But a subsequent toxicology report confirmed that he had no signs of drugs in his system when he allegedly killed Catherine Davis at her home.

Sources stated that Lewis had been released from prison days before the incident after having previously pleaded no-contest in connection to two charges of assault with a deadly weapon and burglary.

Death by Fame on ID is scheduled to drop an all-new episode this January 30 at 9 pm ET.

