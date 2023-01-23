“No one dared to flee”: Monterey Park Lunar New Year shooting witnesses describe scene of chaos

On January 21, 2023, a mass shooting at a Monterey Park Lunar New Year celebration led to the deaths of 10 people and the injuries of 10 others.

Shortly after the attack, 72-year-old suspect Huu Can Tran allegedly carried out another non-fatal shooting in Alhambra, only to flee after being stopped by bystanders. Tran reportedly took his own life after being confronted by California authorities on January 22, 2023.

loni love @LoniLove The Monterey Park, CA shooting was the 44th mass shooting in the United States this year.



This year.



Grace, a patron of the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, where the initial Monterey Park shooting took place, described witnessing the shooting. She said that no one dared to flee, they got down on the ground and hid wherever they could.

Authorities haven't disclosed an official motive behind the shootings. However, CBS reported that some witnesses claimed that the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute and that the suspect's former wife was attending the event at the Star Ballroom.

Witnesses and officials describe the Monterey Park Lunar New Year shooting

A witness at the scene, who chose to remain anonymous, told CBS that she believed the suspect was targeting his former wife.

President Biden @POTUS Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night’s deadly mass shooting in Monterey Park.



The witness said that they saw the shooter, hold the gun before they ran an hid themself. The witness added:

"He found his wife there. He started to shooting everybody... when they dance."

The witness continued that they didn't want to be thinking about the shooting and just wanted to pray for everyone and get some rest.

Another witness, 14-year-old Mouhan Chi, said that they were all incredibly excited to celebrate the new year and now they're just praying for the victims.

Another local, a retired math teacher, told ABC reporters that they are unable to believe that the shooting had taken place. They added that they didn't want to stay in the US anymore as they felt unsafe and that just wanted to move back to China.

Hakeem Jeffries @RepJeffries Deeply saddened and horrified by the mass shooting in Monterey Park on a weekend of Lunar New Year celebrations.



Edwin Chen, a Monterey Park resident, said that he rushed to the scene of the crime soon after he heard gunfire.

Chen said that it was supposed to be a happy time and he just wants to find out as much as he can.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said that fortunately, the suspect's second mass shooting attempt was foiled by patrons at the Alhambra dance hall.

Luna said:

“He was disarmed by two community members who I consider to be heroes because they save lives. This could have been much worse.”

10 people dead in Monterey Park. Another mass shooting. Another year. Another day in America. All of us are hijacked by the psychotic NRA and its GOP minions who refuse to enact sensible gun reform.

After he was stopped, the Monterey Park shooting suspect fled the scene, leading to a brief manhunt before he was confronted by California authorities in Torrance. In an official statement, police described their encounter with the alleged gunman.

Robert Lun said:

“Officers retreated and requested several tactical teams to respond. Two armoured vehicles responded and were able to restrict the van's movement."

Luna continued:

“At 12:52pm (local time) they approached the vehicle and determined the suspect sustained a self-inflicted wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

My wife used to work at Monterey Park where the mass shooting took place. No one is safe. Republicans are constantly spreading fear about immigrants, crime and drag queens, but the number one thing that makes us and our children unsafe is their favorite thing in the world - guns.

The shooting is currently under police investigation.

