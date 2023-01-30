More than a decade ago, in September 2012, the Sons of Anarchy actor Johnny Lewis died after falling from a Los Angeles building at the age of 28, moments after beating his 81-year-old landlady to death.

Lewis, who once dated singer Katy Perry and played the role of Kip "Half-Sack" Epps on the popular FX show, was reportedly found in the driveway of his Los Feliz home. Meanwhile, his victim, Catherine Davis, was found dead inside the building.

An upcoming episode of Death by Fame on ID will revisit the "terrible tragedy" and explore the events that caused his untimely death. The all-new episode, titled Man of Anarchy, will air on the channel this Monday, January 30, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

The synopsis of the episode states:

"Johnny Lewis has everything any 28-year-old actor could ever dream of, but not even a hit show or celebrity girlfriend could keep him from falling headfirst into the most terrifying role of his life."

Former Sons of Anarchy actor Johnny Lewis fell to death after beating his landlady to death in a Los Feliz B&B

Johnny Lewis, best known for his appearances on Sons of Anarchy and The O.C., was found dead in the driveway of a Los Feliz B&B called the Writers' Villa on September 26, 2012. Meanwhile, the landlady of the building, Catherine "Cathy" Davis, who also resided on the premises, was found dead from blunt force injuries. Her body was found inside the residence.

According to reports, Lewis, 28, and Davis, 81, were found dead after witnesses called the police on the actor for allegedly attacking their next-door neighbor. After the police arrived, the building's upper floors seemed to have been looted, and authorities found the dead body of a badly beaten cat.

Sources stated that Lewis had been released from prison days before the incident. The actor had previously pleaded no-contest twice, once on August 8 and a second time on August 17, for assault with a deadly weapon and burglary charges.

Johnny Lewis was initially sentenced to a year in jail for the first charge and 291 days for the latter. But he was ultimately released from a San Fernando Valley prison on September 21, 2012.

Five days later, authorities responded to a 911 call that led them to discover two dead bodies. Lewis also engaged in a fight with two men before his death. However, it was unclear if the struggle happened before or after he brutally murdered the landlady.

Authorities claimed that Lewis died after falling off a wall or balcony. They concluded the case by confirming that Lewis killed Davis.

Authorities initially suspected that Johnny Lewis was under the influence of drugs at the time of the killing

Given that Johnny Lewis had a history of drug-related arrests before the violent crime, authorities were curious as to whether he was under the influence of drugs or medication when he allegedly killed Catherine Davis at her home. His lawyer also suggested that he may have been suffering from drug-induced psychosis when he killed Davis.

However, toxicology results indicated that the actor had no signs of cocaine, alcohol, marijuana, or any other substance in his system. An autopsy report further showed that he suffered from partial strangulation and had nail marks on both sides of his neck. His death was declared accidental since there was no proof that he tried to commit suicide or was pushed.

Authorities alleged that Lewis fell while attempting to flee the crime scene after murdering Davis.

ID's Death by Fame airs on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes