Where was Jose Gutierrez found? Missing Ohio architect found dead alongside fiance and two relatives

On December 25, 2022, Jose Gutierrez, an Ohio architect, who was in Mexico for the holidays visiting his fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, was reported missing along with his partner and two of her relatives. As per multiple reports, the four were reportedly grabbing dinner at a restaurant when they vanished from the area along with their car.

Nearly a month after their disappearance, Mexican authorities said that they have reportedly recovered the car that the Ohio architect was last seen driving. Authorities added that they have also discovered four bodies near the vehicle.

Karin Johnson WLWT @karinjohnson Update from Zacatecas, Mexico government on the 4 missing people including 36 year old Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton, Ohio. Mexican National guard personnel discovered 2 vehicles on Monday, and a human body in the community of el ciudad. @wlwt Update from Zacatecas, Mexico government on the 4 missing people including 36 year old Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton, Ohio. Mexican National guard personnel discovered 2 vehicles on Monday, and a human body in the community of el ciudad. @wlwt https://t.co/GkgNuqFqR6

Police have identified the four victims as 36-year-old Jose Gutierrez, his fiance, and two relatives who were reported missing on Christmas Day.

As per the New York Post, the car had multiple bullet holes and flat tires. The vehicle was found in the Mexican state of Zacatecas, the violent area the US State Department has listed on their “Do not travel to” advisory list for Americans. The city of Zacatecas is deemed dangerous for tourists due to rampant abductions and violence in the area.

Officials confirm death of missing Ohio architect Jose Gutierrez

Todd Dykes @ToddDykesWLWT At 5:30 on #WLWT : I'll have details on a grim development in the case of a missing Hamilton (Ohio) man. Jose Gutierrez, his fiance, Viviana & her sister & cousin, disappeared during the Christmas holiday in #Zacatecas #Mexico . We've learned investigators have found 4 bodies. At 5:30 on #WLWT: I'll have details on a grim development in the case of a missing Hamilton (Ohio) man. Jose Gutierrez, his fiance, Viviana & her sister & cousin, disappeared during the Christmas holiday in #Zacatecas, #Mexico. We've learned investigators have found 4 bodies. https://t.co/4QQAK9CG4b

On Tuesday, January 24, officials confirmed the death of the Ohio architect, Jose Gutierrez, his fiancée, and two of her relatives who disappeared on Christmas Day in Mexico.

Champlin Architecture, the employer of José Gutiérrez, announced his death via a Facebook statement. The firm described the deceased architect as a talented individual who will be terribly missed by the community.

The statement read:

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, José Gutierrez, who died tragically while visiting his fiancé, Daniela Pichardo, in Mexico during the holidays.

It continued:

"He was a valuable member of the Champlin team, working on projects for clients such as The Christ Hospital, Hamilton County, St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and the University of Cincinnati. His work bettered the lives of those in the community he chose to make his home.”

The firm added that they will create a scholarship in Gutiérrez’s name at Miami University to commemorate his memorable and indelible contributions to the company and the community.

What happened to Jose Gutierrez on December 22, 2022?

Karin Johnson WLWT @karinjohnson I have been tracking new developments out of Mexico today involving 36 yo Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton, his fiancee, her sister and cousin who disappeared Christmas Day. A contact of mine in Mexico texted this morning that authorities found the van they were in. @wlwt I have been tracking new developments out of Mexico today involving 36 yo Jose Gutierrez of Hamilton, his fiancee, her sister and cousin who disappeared Christmas Day. A contact of mine in Mexico texted this morning that authorities found the van they were in. @wlwt https://t.co/xDouVVPAJw

As previously reported, Jose Gutierrez, an architect from Hamilton, Ohio, had reportedly flown out of the state to Zacatecas, Mexico, on Thursday, December 22, 2022, with his family to meet his fiancée Daniela Márquez.

Three days after Gutierrez landed in Mexico, he was reported missing alongside his partner, Daniela Márquez, her sister Viviana, and cousin, Irma Vargas, after they failed to return home from dinner at a restaurant.

Daniela’s mother, Rosa, who was waiting at home for their missing party to return, said that her daughter and the rest of the party had gone to a local restaurant called Solana Resto Bar, located thirty minutes from their home.

Rosa added that witnesses in the area allegedly saw the four being abducted near the restaurant. She said:

“There were those who saw they were kidnapping them, there were a lot of panic and screams, but they didn’t get them out and they took the vehicle. They took the girls, my daughter’s fiancé, Daniela. They took off, they went to Vivoras.”

Police are yet to make any arrests in the case.

Poll : 0 votes